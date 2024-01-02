‘I look sexy, I look good!’: Aguilera crushes Las Vegas Strip premiere

Confident and in command, Christina Aguilera opened her series at Voltaire on NYE weekend.

Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on December 30, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire)

Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on December 30, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire)

Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on December 30, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire)

Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on December 30, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire)

Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on December 30, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire)

Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on December 30, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire)

We wondered how Christina Aguilera’s performance (big voice, lavish costumes, powerhouse production numbers) would go over at The Venetian’s Voltaire Belle de Nuit (intimate, ornate, exclusive-club vibe).

It was like throwing a cherry bomb into a jewel box. Aguilera burst into 2024 with dazzling premiere of her Strip residency show.

Xtina performed Saturday and Sunday nights, about 60 minutes each show, packing the place at 1,000 for each performance. About the only misstep was coming in a couple minutes late for the NYE countdown. Aguilera is a headliner, not a timekeeper.

Post by @johnnykats1 View on Threads

Among those fans on New Year’s Eva was Paula Abdul, herself a former Vegas resident headliner at the Flamingo. Abdul said she was there just to see the show and not to scout, asking club management for a table about 10 minutes before doors. Will.i.am and J. Rey Soul was also in the mix, as Black Eyed Peas were playing The Venetian Theater. Saturday, Seth MacFarlane (in town to headline Reynolds Hall) was in the house.

Aguilera performed club-refashioned versions of “Fighter,” “Dirrty,” “Genie in a Bottle,” “Lady Marmalade,” Leslie Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me,” a spin of Shirley Bassey’s Bond-themed “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend,” Cher’s “Welcome to Burlesque” from the 2010 movie, and (a must) Patti LaBelle’s thumping party anthem “Lady Marmalade.”

Post by @johnnykats1 View on Threads

Aguilera’s superb voice alone sets her apart, displayed to great response during her “XPerience” production at Zappos Theater residency four years ago. soaring performance during “Beautiful” was one of the night’s highlights.

Confident and in command, Aguilera was presented in dazzling designs by fashion house Mugler, strutting the stage runway in snug, black-leather-and-feather one-piece; a shiny-silver mini with thigh-high boots; and a black bustier with long red-rose-fashioned cape.

The superstar’s own assessment of her look: “There are days when you don’t feel so glam, and have to look yourself in the mirror and say, ‘Damn I look sexy. Damn, I look good.’ ”

Aguilera’s numbers were enhanced by animated graphics on the show’s LED panel at the back of the stage. She mobilized a dance troupe and full backing band. Longtime Vegans who follow the entertainment scene know sax man Andrew “The Fury” Friedlander, trombone master Caleb McKee and trumpet ace Michael Rabadan. That trio, donning shades and natty tuxes, was contracted by Vegas’ entertainment pro David Perrico.

Aguilera is back for eight more performances through March 1-2, beginning this Friday and Saturday. In the ongoing strategy, Voltaire creator and resort entertainment director Michael Gruber is re-defining the small-cap Vegas entertainment experience.

The club’s mix of headliners and the Belle de Nuit performers advance the cause, while also hearkening to beloved Strip entertainers.

Post by @johnnykats1 View on Threads

“We want to bring something that has never been seen before, from all avenues,” Gruber says. “We’ve now come full circle, to what what people experienced in the old showrooms, with Elvis and Frank Sinatra and so on. And now it’s back, in a way, kind of a bigger and more special experience.”

Voltaire is a choice spot for established performers or acts who want to sit down for a bit, maybe change course or shake up a career. We’ve seen it with Minogue and Aguilera. Nile Rodgers & Chic performed a crisp, dance-infused set during F1 weekend.

But the Rodgers show was not heavily attended, presented in the entertainment-crimping barrier the F1 created. Rodgers might be back. If so, it will be outside those high-octane dates.

Gruber wants to fill between 36-40 dates annually with headliners. Minogue and Aguilera of course lead effort.

Otherwise, expect the Belle de Nuit cabaret/burlesque variety performances, closing with house DJ Zuzy, to run independently beginning Jan. 17. The plan is to present a less-expensive, more club-fashioned experience Wednesdays through Sundays.

“We think we have a lot to offer with Belle de Nuit, even on our non-headliner nights,” Gruber says. “The level of cabaret and burlesque is at a high level. People can get dressed up and go to a beautiful venue.” And sometimes, you can hang with Lady Marmalade.

What Works in Vegas

David Copperfield, something of a name in the magic culture, has just wrapped an 11-day, 33-show run at his MGM Grand theater. Every holiday season he runs three shows per day, at 4, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Every performance sells out.

Copperfield is back to his lighter, 15-show-per-week schedule beginning Tuesday. He’s also working up a sleight-of-orbit trick, making the moon disappear, next month.

Cool Hang Alert

The retro cover band 80’s Night plays 9 p.m. Friday at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. No cover; 21-over only. Lacoste polo shirts, Vans sneakers approved.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.