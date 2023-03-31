‘Iconic’ Las Vegas Strip club, theater demolished

Longtime locals know this place. The venue was originally home to Utopia nightclub, and had many different names and uses.

Elyzabeth Diaga, lead singer in "Queens of Rock," performs at Mosaic on the Strip during a show to honor first responders on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Memories of an iconic entertainment venue are buried in rubble on the Strip.

Too dramatic? Maybe. But a famous, over-the-top entertainment landmark, Mosaic On The Strip, has been fully and formally destroyed.

Longtime locals know this place. The venue was originally home to Utopia nightclub, undergoing several iterations, all themed for some form of live entertainment. During its final months as Mosaic, the venue hosted several smaller productions, including the “MJ The Evolution” Michael Jackson tribute, Elyzabeth Diaga’s “Queens of Rock” rock-cover show; the “Aussie Heat” male revue; “Kyle Martin’s Piano Man” ode to Billy Joel and Elton John; and the budding “Lady Luck,” a burlesque revue.

There was a short-lived effort to bring “A Mob Story” to the venue, promoted on signage at the theater but never on sale.

The venue sat in the Strip mall across the Strip from Park MGM, behind Walgreen’s and Fatburger, also knocked down.

The end was initiated by property owner Gindi Capital, which is developing a three-story retail complex of about 300,000 square feet on the parcel. Restaurants, retail, bars, supper clubs and outdoor entertainment is planned. The demolition is about complete. Mosaic’s structure was reportedly wiped out a couple of weeks ago.

The building opened in the late-1970s as the Metz Nite Club, turning over as Utopia in February 1996. That nightspot was the first freestanding nightclub in Las Vegas to feature pyrotechnics and an advanced sound system. Utopia closed in 2001, to be reopened four years later as Empire ballroom, another nightclub that lived through 2008.

Empire Ballroom’s opening party was one for the ages, with Pink singing Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love,” with Matt Sorum of Guns N’ Roses and Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers both on drums. Camp Freddy, Scott Weiland of Stone Temple Pilots, and Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols also performed in a show that ended at roughly sunrise.

Boulevard Theater (2008-2012) followed, also hosting nightclub events and one-off productions. That run lasted until one of its headliners, Tommy Wind, and his family signed a lease running through 2017 as Tommy Wind Theater.

“It was a five-year learning experience, a crash course in the Vegas entertainment business,” Wind said in a phone chat Thursday. “We kept it open for the extent of our lease, and I grew up really fast.”

Dean Coleman’s SPR & Promotions company was next to take a swing, opening in February 2020 just before the COVID-19 shutdown. The room seated about 500 for its production shows, but performed to just the 50 when reopening to masked audiences in June 2021.

Coleman and the shows still operating bugged out of the venue last July, rather than remain open through the end of his lease (which ran through last September). He cited electrical problems in the venue.

That Coleman and his shows were able to play to 50 socially distanced fans will always be a source of pride.

“We were able to reopen when no one else even had shows, so I am proud of that,” Coleman said Thursday. “It’s kind of a melancholy feeling. But we did get a great show out of it, and that makes me really happy.”

That show is “MJ The Evolution,” with Michael Firestone as the primary of three Jackson tribute artists. That show, and “Queens of Rock” last week ran a series of showcase performances at Orleans Showroom. “Queens” is still in a hiatus. “Evolution” has path back to the stage, Coleman says.

“We will be reopen by mid-May, that much I can tell you,” the former Mosaic operator said. “We have made it through this whole thing. It’s just how show business works.”

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.