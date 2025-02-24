Iconic Sphere boy-band headiners extend residency

Backstreet Boys have added three shows at Sphere: Aug. 15, 16 and 17, bringing the total residency dates to 18.

This image released by Peacock shows The Backstreet Boys performing during "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in New York. (Todd Owyoung/Peacock via AP)

Backstreet Boys keep performing encores even though their Sphere residency doesn’t star until July.

BSB has added Aug. 15, 16 and 17 to “Into the Millennium” at the Bulbous Wonder. The series now covers 18 dates, starting July 11. Tickets to the first 15 shows are on sale now. The three added shows are up 9 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

This is the third three-show addition since the residency was announced Feb. 12.

The Monday announcement was a mini-performance. BSB members Howie Dorough, A.J. McLean, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter and Brian Littrell sang a segment of “Don’t Wanna Lose You Now,” with the post explaining the added dates We didn’t have enough seats to accommodate all of you.”

