Iconic Strip structure likely to come down in ‘25

You drive by this ornately designed structure and wonder what’s happening inside.

The answer is, nothing.

Caesars Entertainment Regional President Sean McBurney has provided an update on the comatose rotunda near Caesars’ Strip-facing entrance.

“It will go away, probably sometime this year,” the exec said in a phone chat Saturday. To which we say, ‘Implosion party!’” and book Zowie Bowie.

The rotunda was the entrance to the people mover that took people from the Strip into Caesars. The mover was taken apart when the resort opened Omnia Nightclub in 2014 (it was really that long ago) and has been dormant since.

It’s been quite some time since McBurney has ducked into the structure.

“As I recall, once you walk in, it’s almost like a mini-Roman city inside,” he said. ‘It’s fascinating. But it’s not used for anything at this point.”

I suggested turning it into a sort of Casita Lounge, or a revival of Nero’s Nook. McBurney laughed and said, “It’s not as big as you think.”

This was Barbary Coast

McBurney noted a Caesars Entertainment hotel that has been completely rebuilt over the last decade: The Vanderpump Hotel, today known as Cromwell, in Caesars’ ongoing partnership with restaurateur and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump.

“If you recall the property in 2014, we transitioned from Barbary Coast to Bill’s to Cromwell, all the way down to the I-beams,” McBurney said. “This was a complete renovation. The infrastructure is very good, the building itself is beautiful. It’s one of the only, truly stand-alone hotels in Las Vegas.”

The hotel is moving to a Q1 2026 opening. But McBurney says, “I expect to have some of the first rooms coming on line in late ‘25.”

Tease this …

The American Music Awards are returning to Las Vegas on May 26. That’s been announced. What hasn’t been is the venue. I’d wager MGM Grand Garden.

Lucky? Not this year

Our longtime buddy Brian Thomas did not work St. Patrick’s Day for the first time in 26 years Monday. He’s better known on that holiday as Lucky the Leprechaun. Thomas worked for Harrah’s/Caesars Entertainment for 17 years, a fixture on St. Patrick’s Day at the original O’Sheas Casino.

Thomas was cut loose in October 2020, but he continued to grab emcee or acting gigs here and there. He’s still performing as “mini-ster” “at Kiss By Monster Mini Golf at the Rio.

The demand for the Lucky character remains, but there’s not enough of the green stuff.

“I guess you could say the requests were there,” Thomas says, “but the budget wasn’t.”

Thomas has been around the Strip casino scene for decades. He can read the clovers, and also the tea leaves.

“It’s unfortunate. I see the casino industry, especially on the Strip, is more concerned about the bottom line than guest experience,” Thomas says. “With resort fees and parking, you’re already over $100 and you didn’t even do anything for the day. Thomas used to deal $5 specialty Frozen Bailey’s St. Patrick’s Day drinks that now cost $30. “Drink prices are absolutely ridiculous,” says the mini-ster, who is preaching to the choir.

May We Recommend …

The terrific singer and musician Michael Vango hosts “Glow: Songs from the Campfire” at 7 p.m. April 2 at Myron’s. Vango is formerly known as Michael Johnson, adapting the Vango moniker as a reference to the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van he turned into a tiny house during the pandemic.

As producer Megan Belk says. “Glow” features “post-apocalyptic,” acoustic versions of the best of Tears for Fears, John Mayer, Christopher Cross, Sting, The Police and Peter Gabriel. The musician recounts his more than 30 years performing in VegasVille, a career that has been “equal parts glitz, glamour and … Dumpster fire.” Jon Celentano, Jacob Chidester, Donnie Castleman and Don Meoli back Vango. “They sound stupid good together,” Belk says, and in her hands there is no higher praise.

Cool Hang Alert

The first CHA mention from Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum is upon us. Fiddle & Fern Ensemble plays the space from 6 to 8 p.m. March 28. Folksy, fiddly fun is the word, using awesome, amazing alliteration. Go for the music, stay for the art, or vice versa. And go to ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org for intel.

