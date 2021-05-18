Idaho tourist hits $1.2M slots jackpot at Westgate

The woman and her husband arrived in Las Vegas on Monday. By Tuesday morning, they’d won $1.2 million.

A visitor from Idaho hit for $1,253,701 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Westgate Las Vegas. (Westgate Las Vegas)

A tourist from Chubbuck, Idaho, found the slots at Westgate Las Vegas were no … small potatoes.

The woman hit for $1,253,701 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine at the hotel at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The guest spent less than four minutes at the machine, according to hotel officials. The woman and her husband arrived in Las Vegas on Monday. The couple had planned to visit the Texas panhandle. Instead, they made an abrupt decision to visit Vegas. Jackpot, as we say.

