Idaho tourist hits $1.2M slots jackpot at Westgate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2021 - 12:51 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2021 - 12:53 pm
A visitor from Idaho hit for $1,253,701 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Westgate Las Vegas. (Westgate Las Vegas)
A visitor from Idaho hit for $1,253,701 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Westgate Las Vegas. (Westgate Las Vegas)

A tourist from Chubbuck, Idaho, found the slots at Westgate Las Vegas were no … small potatoes.

The woman hit for $1,253,701 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine at the hotel at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The guest spent less than four minutes at the machine, according to hotel officials. The woman and her husband arrived in Las Vegas on Monday. The couple had planned to visit the Texas panhandle. Instead, they made an abrupt decision to visit Vegas. Jackpot, as we say.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

