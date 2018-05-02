Kats

iHeartRadio ready to return outdoor festivals to the Strip

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2018 - 9:03 pm
 

Vegas will do what Vegas does again in September.

The first outdoor music festival to be announced since the Oct. 1 tragedy is set for Sept. 22 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. IHeartRadio Music Festival will host its Daytime Stage show on the 50-acre grounds at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, running from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The event was previously reported in this space in February. IHeartRadio announced the date and lineup Monday on its Instagram feed. The acts set to appear are topped by 5 Seconds of Summer, Dua Lipa, Lil Uzi Vert, Dustin Lynch, Bazzi, Greta Van Fleet, Belly and Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots.

Organizers reportedly plan to honor the victims and families of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting during the Daytime Stage, and additional artists are to be announced as the event draws closer. Fan zones and interactive experiences are planned for the site, where the Rock in Rio festival was held in spring 2015.

The event has been held at Las Vegas Village, where Route 91 was staged on Oct. 1. As in past years, the outdoor show is a complement to the arena iHeartRadio Music Festival, which this year is set for T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 21-22. Of the acts announced, Bones and the Raging Idiots are the only band to play the 2017 Route 91 show. They were onstage Sept. 30, a night before the shooting.

Quavo arrest

On the topic of artists who have experience at iHeartRadio Music Festival …

Quavo, of the hip-hop trio Migos, was involved in a reported dust-up at Encore Las Vegas valet on Saturday night. TMZ originally reported that the artist, whose legal name is Quavious Marshall, and members of his entourage scuffled with a hotel valet attendant. Migos had performed Friday night at Drai’s Live at the Cromwell, where they are resident headliners.

Reportedly, Quavo led a phalanx of SUVs into the Encore porte cochere. He and three other members of his entourage were in a physical altercation with a valet attendant after the staffer told the hip-hop star to move his vehicle to make way for an incoming EMT unit.

Video posted by TMZ showed a chaotic scene, as Wynn/Encore security detained all four men (including Quavo) and reportedly called Metro Police. No arrests were made. Hotel officials declined comment on the incident.

The downtown scene

About 2,000 ribald Vegas Golden Knights fans streamed into Downtown Las Vegas Events Center for the official downtown watch party for the Golden Knights’ 4-3 overtime road victory over the San Jose Sharks. D Las Vegas co-owner and DLVEC owner Derek Stevens hosted 30 Golden Knights staffers, led by president Kerry Bubolz. The facility is throwing open the venue again, with no cover charge, on Wednesday night for Game 4.

The ‘Sex Tips’ shuffle

Scheana Shay and Chester Lockhart are closing their run as co-stars of “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” at Paris Las Vegas this Sunday. Shay is returning to the reality series “Vanderpump Rules” and Lockhart will return to his music and acting career.

These two have been a lot of fun to have around; Shay has been a regular sceneseter at Kenny Davidsen’s shows at Tuscany Casino, where fellow co-star Chris Hodgson unleashes a full-force version of “Billie Jean.”

Hodgson is staying in the “Sex Tips” cast in his role as Stefan.

The two incoming co-stars are current swing Katie Kenner as Robyn, and cast newcomer Douglas Katch Gray as Dan Anderson. Kenner has performed in Disney touring productions and worked with David Copperfield in Las Vegas. Kenner joined the cast most unexpectedly: She won the role as swing for Shay after reading lines with Enoch Augustus Scott in his audition to understudy for Lockhart. Producers asked her back after that reading.

Gray, a Las Vegas stage vet, has performed in “Vegas! The Show,” “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” and “Dancing Queen.” He’s also recorded an eponymous album, available on iTunes.

“Headlining a Las Vegas show has been an incredible experience,” Shay said. “Audiences welcomed me and Chester with open arms and we’ve loved being a part of this hilarious production night after night.”

“I’ve had such a blast sharing the stage with Scheana and Chris these past few months,” Lockhart said. “ ‘Sex Tips’ is the best 69 minutes you’ll have in Las Vegas and I can’t wait to watch Katch and Katie bring a new ‘stroke’ of genius to this show.”

They do

The Clark County Commission has dubbed May Royal Wedding month, and as such kicked off the campaign with a ceremony that involved a fictional Elvis, a guy in a gila-monster suit and a trio of Blue Men.

Trumpeting the city as the “Destination Wedding Capital of the World,” Clark County officials summoned something old (an Elvis tribute artist and a trio of showgirls), something new (Chance, the Vegas Golden Knights’ ubiquitous mascot), something borrowed (Matt Goss, from the U.K. and who has moved to Vegas); and something blue (the rightfully silent Blue Man Group).

BMX star Ricardo Laguna and his girlfriend, Carl’s Donuts owner Amber Ramsay, posed as the lucky couple.

What works in Vegas

Roseanne Barr and Andrew Dice Clay. Yep, top draws in the ‘80s are heating up spring of ‘18.

Barr has sold out her upcoming show Saturday night at Orleans Showroom. The high ratings for the reboot of her sitcom have boosted her box-office magnetism. Clay returned to Laugh Factory at the Tropicana over the weekend and sold out his appearances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. He returns May 25-27.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sneak Peek at New Decorations, Merch and Parade for Disneyland's Pixar Fest
Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversary season
Orchestra’s 2018-19 season features premiere, more (Carol Cling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas' newest bar is a reggae lounge
Jammyland serves island-inspired cocktails. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
This boozy milkshake is big enough to share with seven of your best friends
Fiddlestix makes an "8 Man Milkshake" that's packed with alcohol. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five Chris Stapleton songs you need to hear
D. Michael Evola opened E-String to make New York style pizza
Shamrock Macarons at Morels at Palazzo
Zuma serves a sushi roll topped with 24-karat gold
La Cirque covers their quail and foie gras in real gold
Jean-Georges Steakhouse seves chocolate gold bars
3 ways you can eat gold in Las Vegas
Artist Kathleen Nathan On The Virtues Of Library Galleries
The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District’s art galleries offers artists a more relaxed vibe for showing their work. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada SPCA Competes In Tournament Of Tails
The NSPCA and its mascot cat, Prince, are competing in an online voting challenge for a $5,000 grand prize.
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like