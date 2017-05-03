Il Divo: A pack of buddies cavorting on the Strip

The gents from Il Divo, from left: Dave Miller, Sebastien Izambard, Urs Bühle and Carlos Marín, shown at Venetian Theater on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal). @JohnnyKats

It’s almost as if the guys don’t want to say, “We have that Rat Pack vibe!”

But Il Divo does remind you of a famous foursome who performed on the very spot where Venetian Theater now sits.

“Us coming here is almost a throwback to those (old Vegas) days,” said David Miller, a member of the internationally popular pop-opera quartet. “There is a certain kind of, I’m not sure how to describe it. The nature of us onstage is sort of trying to be elegant, but it doesn’t always work (laughs).

“It’s four guys who like having fun, and it’s a hell of a good time for us.”

Sound familiar?

Possessing a symbiotic swagger and soaring voices, Il Divo will perform six shows beginning Sept. 20 at Venetian Theater. The room sits on the hallowed ground of the old Sands hotel and its Copa Room, where the Rat Pack cavorted and Frank Sinatra recorded the groundbreaking 1966 album, “Sinatra at the Sands.” The opera hall-designed theater is also famous for being the home of “Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular” for six years ending in 2012.

Il Divo began 14 years ago, and its original lineup — Miller (of Denver), Sebastien Izambard (of France), Urs Bühler (of Switzerland) and Carlos Marín of Spain) — remains intact. The group’s Las Vegas history includes appearances at the MGM Grand Garden (opening for Barbra Streisand in 2007), the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Mandalay Bay Events Center and Pearl Concert Theater.

The act sold out each performance, convincing Live Nation officials these half-dozen shows at Venetian Theater will do the same. Previous headliners at the venue include Diana Ross, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, John Fogerty, and Styx with Don Felder of the Eagles.

“It’s kind of funny, we’ve been doing this for so many years. We’ve had a whirlwind career and have been very fortunate to have our success and be at the top of the world, for crossover acts,” said Bühler, the group’s longtime tenor, on Tuesday at the theater. “But you know, we don’t walk through our lives thinking we’re superstars. We’re singers. We love singing. That’s why we’re doing this.”

Film fest to Brenden

The Las Vegas Film Festival is moving from its downtown digs to the under-renovation Brendan Theaters at the Palms. The dates are set: June 6-11. As previously reported right he-ah, one night of programming will be dedicated to CineVegas, as organized by Trevor Groth and Mike Plante, the overlords of the original CineVegas Film Festival when it, too, was staged at the Palms.

Jackson’s back

Janet Jackson, who has twice rescheduled performances in Las Vegas, is booked into her third Strip venue in two years. Her “Stage of the World” tour stops Oct. 14 at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Jackson canceled two shows at Axis theater in October 2015, citing vocal concerns. Her May 2016 appearance at T-Mobile, during her “Unbreakable” tour, was canceled so she could start a family.

This week, Jackson announced via Twitter that she and her husband, business magnate Wissam Al Mana, have separated. In her Twitter post, Jackson said, “We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands,” she wrote. The couple’s son, Eissa, was born Jan. 3.

He couldn’t snare Smith

Years before he arrived in Las Vegas in 1985 to co-produce “Evening at La Cage” at Riviera, Dick Feeney booked bands throughout New England. He was seeking a drummer for a rock band in the Boston area and was told about a great, upstart percussionist named Steve Smith. Feeney, who had never met Smith, called with the opportunity.

“He said, ‘I’d love to, but I can’t. I’m about to join another band,’ ” Feeney recalls. “The band was called Journey.”

Today, Feeney co-produces “The World’s Greatest Rock Show” at the Stratosphere. Among the tributes in the classic rock show: a band called Journey.

Quick shots for cool haps

Allow me to help make some show plans: Jassen Allen’s “With Love, Luther Vandross and Friends … The Ultimate Tribute” is 8 p.m. Thursday at the Space. Allen is a favorite vocalist around Vegas, an original backup singer for the rotating performers in Mondays Dark who also appears regularly with pianist and bandleader Kenny Davidsen at Tuscany Suites.

On Saturday, Lannie Counts’ “Cooke” tribute to Sam Cooke is 7 p.m. (doors at 5:30) at Ron DeCar’s Event Center. Counts sings with Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns each Monday night at the Lounge at the Palms, and is also a frequent guest singer with Lon Bronson’s All-Star Band at Cabaret Jazz. Counts has been working for months with Clint Holmes, who is producing and helping direct the show.

Who Was Where

Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees and the upcoming “Men of the Strip” at Tropicana and Wayne Brady, Friday night at the Backstreet Boys show at Axis theater at Planet Hollywood … Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook partied at Tao Nightclub at the Venetian Friday night with a friend, hitting the set by DJ Devin Lucien … Famed vocalists Jack Jones, joining Clint Holmes during Kelly Clinton-Holmes’ “Open Mic Night” Monday at Bootlegger Bistro.

