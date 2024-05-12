‘I’m a movie star now’: Blake Shelton buys into Mark Wahlberg film

Blake Shelton told Friday’s Power of Love crowd, “This is maybe the last time I’m ever going to perform country music.”

Soju Zabludowicz poses for photographs on the red carpet at the 27th annual Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Camille Ruvo, left, poses with her husband, Larry Ruvo, for photographs on the red carpet at the 27th annual Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maria Shriver poses for photographs on the red carpet at the 27th annual Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Singer Colbie Caillat poses for photographs on the red carpet at the 27th annual Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Comedian Jay Pharaoh poses for photographs on the red carpet at the 27th annual Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth poses for photographs on the red carpet at the 27th annual Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Singer Mickey Guyton poses for photographs on the red carpet at the 27th annual Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Andy Grammer poses for photographs on the red carpet at the 27th annual Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cassadee Pope poses for photographs on the red carpet at the 27th annual Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Singer Deniece Williams poses for photographs on the red carpet at the 27th annual Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lisa Vanderpump poses for photographs on the red carpet at the 27th annual Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Singer Mickey Guyton speaks to reporters on the red carpet at the 27th annual Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Singer Andy Grammer poses for photographs on the red carpet at the 27th annual Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Singer Gary LeVox poses for photographs on the red carpet at the 27th annual Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Musician Tommy Thayer speaks to reporters on the red carpet at the 27th annual Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Singer Jay Allen poses for photographs on the red carpet at the 27th annual Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Blake Shelton, left, and Gwen Stefani pose for photographs on the red carpet at the 27th annual Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gwen Stefani delivered a spirited introduction of her husband, Blake Shelton, on Friday night at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden.

“I am honored, absolutely honored, to be here tonight to support the incredible work of Keep Memory Alive,” said Stefani, wearing a silver-sparkled dress, “and to celebrate this year’s honoree, Blake Shel-ton!”

Stefani continued, “His heart is as big as his voice. His talent is obvious. He lights up the room and brings a smile to everyone he meets, and that makes us all love him so much.” The No Doubt co-founder listed Shelton’s supporting organizations nationwide, those benefiting veterans, children’s hospitals, food banks, people with disabilities, disaster relief efforts, wildlife conversation.

Having established a righteous crescendo, Stefani called Shelton to the stage, “Please help me welcome my husbaaaand!”

It took Shelton about two minutes to find his way to the spotlight, but used the suspense to break news.

“They told me that Gwen had some nice things to say, and I didn’t want to miss that, and then there’s no good way to get up on this stage” Shelton started as he took a stool and grabbed a nearby acoustic. “It doesn’t really matter, though. I don’t know if you guys saw the auction earlier. This is maybe the last time I’m ever going to perform country music. I’m a movie star now. I’m not (messing) around.”

Shelton might have paid his way to a second career. He made the top bid for a walk-on role with Mark Wahlberg, an exclusive opportunity to be in an upcoming movie. The project is certain to be filmed in Nevada, should Wahlberg realize his Hollywood dreams in this state.

The walk-on experience includes a look at “the magic of filmmaking” with the A-list star and his cast and crew, and two tickets to the premiere. Everyone wins.

Shelton claimed the auction with a $40K bid, a mere pittance for what might be an Oscar-winning turn.

Shelton followed with and acoustic set, starting with a proven audience favorite, Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.” Longtime Power of Love supporters remember that song unleashed in 2019, performed by Diamond himself, in his what was likely his final public performance.

Shelton and Stefani teamed on “Nobody But You” The crowd anticipated this the moment she showed up in the room. That audience, especially those crammed at the front of the stage (we call it the Posh Pit) was spirited away. If Wahlberg has a country musical in his holster, he’s already found his man.

Cool Hang Alert

We have an instant classic from our friends at Majestic Repertory Theatre in the Arts District. “Ride The Cyclone” is the theater’s latest joy ride. Once more, the plot is six teenage chamber-choir singers are thrown into Limbo after a freak accident. The sextet encounter a mechanical fortune teller, who offers them the chance to sing their way back to reality.

The show is generating broad word-of-mouth support around VegasVille. Emily Jillette, who has an educated eye for Broadway and off-Broadway gems, loves it and is heading back. The musical is extended through June 8; go to tickettailor.com for intel and to book. We’ll get there, ASAP.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.