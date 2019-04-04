Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is shown at a fan appreciation show for the release of "Origins" at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 7 2018. (Kabik Photo Group)

To borrow from an Imagine Dragons album, Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman family continues to evolve.

The frontman for Imagine Dragons and his wife of eight years are expecting a boy this October. Reynolds announced the family addition during an appearance Wednesday on Fox 5 in New York. He followed with a Twitter post specifying the due date is Oct. 10 (also the birth dates of Mario Lopez, David Lee Roth and John Prine).

The baby is the siblings’ first brother. He will join oldest sister Arrow Eve (6 1/2), and twin girls Gia Games and Coco Rae (2).

“I’ve been on the road for a decade now. I’m looking to take a little bit of time off. I have three little girls, and well, I have one on the way,” Reynolds, 31, said during the telecast. “I actually haven’t told anybody that. There it is. The news is out. We just found out we’re having a boy [in] October.”

we are having a baby boyyyyyy October 10th@RealAjaVolkman I’m sorry I was 10lbs at birth I’m sorry — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) April 4, 2019

As for a name, Reynolds said, “We do have a name in mind, but I don’t want to share it yet.” He added, “I think we’re done with four kids. Three already feels like a million kids, with a fourth on the way.”

In January, the couple announced they were repairing their fractured marriage after a separation of several months. Volkman, 32, has fronted the alt-rock band Nico Vega.

“My wife and I have gotten back together,” Reynolds said at the time of the reconciliation. “We went through a separation for a little while, so [I’m clearing] that up. So I have to be public to let people know we are back together.”

Reynolds was also asked about a possible Imagine Dragons residency in Las Vegas. He said that he and Volkman are working on a rock musical featuring the music of both their bands, which is in its very early stages.

