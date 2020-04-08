Imagine Dragons reset Las Vegas gala

Last year’s Imagine Dragons TRF gala raised a record $3.2 million for TRF, and the band has garnered $7.7 million since its inaugural event in 2014 at Hard Rock Hotel.

Imagine Dragons have set the date, site and host for their seventh annual Rise Up Gala.

The benefit is set for Aug. 29 at Wynn Las Vegas, site of last year’s event. Actor and stand-up comic Joel McHale returns as host. The band will again perform an acoustic set to close the event, which raises money for the Tyler Robinson Foundation to aid in the fight against pediatric cancer.

Individual tickets and corporate sponsorships are available; go to bit.ly/2020RiseUpGala for info.

The event raised a record $3.2 million for TRF, and the band has garnered $7.7 million since its inaugural event in 2014 at Hard Rock Hotel. About 880 supporters turned out as the Las Vegas-based band turned in an acoustic set highlighted by “Believer” and “Radioactive.”

The program is usually a little loose. The music selections are typically decided on the spot.

“Every year we plan to change things up a little, on top of the infamously unplanned set list,” said band manager Mac Reynolds, who is also a founding member of the TRF Board of Directors. “This year is no different, and will be even more special because of the urgency of the need for these families, and the increasing need we all are feeling for gathering.”

Coincidentally, Tuesday’s announcement for this year’s Rise Up Gala was issued on bass player Ben McKee’s 35th birthday. McKee’s sense of humor, not to mention his sense of fashion, has served as an inspiration at every TRF gala.

Tuesday night was to be the UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Student Union Ballroom. The ceremony will likely be pushed to 2021, but the honorees who were to be celebrated are now in the hall.

“We look forward to honoring all of our Hall of Fame inductees,” UNLV College of Fine Arts Dean Nancy Uscher said in a statement. “While unable to do so (Tuesday), they are in our thoughts and we look forward to the celebration to come!”

Dave Hickey, a former UNLV English professor and also former Las Vegan, heads up this year’s list. Harrah’s Showroom headliner Mac King and long-running Luxor prop comic Carrot Top join Hickey as UNLV’s new Hall of Famers.

Mixed-media artist Justin Favela and Smith Center Vice President of Education and Outreach Candy Schneider are the Dean’s Medal of Distinction honorees. Giovanna Sardelli (an accomplished stage director and daughter of Vegas entertainment staple Nelson Sardelli) is the Alumna of the Year honor. Lady Gaga’s bandleader and trumpet virtuoso Brian Newman has been honored with the Las Vegas Newcomer award, a new award in the event’s 17-year history. As we say, we’ll tee it up next year.

Park MGM is continuing “The Wednesday Spin” virtual industry-night livestreams this week on the resort’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Jazz vocalist Nieve Malandra, representing Mama Rabbit, opens at 6 p.m. (Malandra is also singer for Zowie Bowie). J. Diesel of Juniper Cocktail Lounge is 7 p.m. and DJ Zo of On The Record (appearing only on Instagram) is at 8 p.m. Join the live chat by using #VegasFromHome.

The online crowd is actually a fun bunch, and already, I have achieved virtual VIP status. I know the virtual doormen in their virtual Armani suits, and I am seated in my virtual VIP booth. Maybe the virtual Kansas City Chiefs will show up …

Virtual Cool Hang Alert

Vegas singer Chadwick Johnson returns to his “Music Vaccination” series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the StageIt.com performance platform. Johnson and pianist Jason Corpuz are set for a 30-minute performance. Last week, the musicians played outside with an equine audience — Johnson’s horse, Red. Fans liked it; Red was nonplussed.

This week, the guys plan to perform by the fireplace. Rain doesn’t agree with the Great American Songbook, apparently. But the cover charge, as always, is what you can chip in. Just click through the site, and remember to snap your fingers.

