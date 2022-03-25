Imagine Dragons set September date at Allegiant Stadium

Imagine Dragons are playing Allegiant Stadium for the first time in September, with Macklemore as a guest star.

In this Aug. 27, 2021, file photo, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds performs in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In this Aug. 27, 2021, file photo, Imagine Dragons perform in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Imagine Dragons, from left, Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Dan Platzman and Wayne Sermon, play Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 10. (Eric Ray Davidson)

Imagine Dragons are going deep at their hometown stadium.

The Las Vegas rockers are playing Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 10, with special guest Macklemore and Kings Elliot. The show is part of the Mercury World Tour, the band’s most adventurous series ever. The 20-show series is in support of the Imagine Dragons’ most recent release, “Mercury — Act 1.” A new single, “Bones,” has been released on that album’s follow-up, “Mercury — Act 2.”

Tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Imagine Dragons’ most recent Vegas show was on Oct. 2, for Shaquille O’Neal’s “The Event” charity gala at MGM Grand Garden.

