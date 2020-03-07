In coronavirus fight, Las Vegas’ Smith Center keeps it clean

The Smith Center has added 25 industrial-size sanitation stations around their three performance venues — Reynolds Hall, Myron’s Cabaret Jazz and Troesh Theater. The stations have been placed in the lobby, at entrances and backstage.

Anyone interested in buying tickets to last week’s Shen Yun production at the Smith Center were met with a clear message on the show’s website:

“Proudly made in the USA. Cannot be seen in China.” Click on that message, and you see the bold headline: “Shen Yun Is Not From China, Shows In No Way Affected By Coronavirus.”

“They made it clear that none of the performers were from China, and that it was an American production,” Smith Center President Myron Martin said Friday. “This show visits every year, and this is the first time that had been emphasized.”

Martin said he understood that a troupe of acrobats visiting from China, where the COVID-19 originated, might curtail business. There was a slight dip in ticket sales from last year’s run to this year, which Martin termed as “insignificant.” Thus far, no shows at Smith Center’s primary venues Reynolds Hall and Myron’s Cabaret Jazz have been taken off the books.

The Smith Center has added 25 industrial-size sanitation stations around their three performance venues — Reynolds Hall, Myron’s Cabaret Jazz and Troesh Theater. The stations have been placed in the lobby, at entrances and backstage.

“We got the last 25 stations available from our vendor, and all the refills are already on back-order, so there has been a run on these dispensers,” said Martin, who moved to Las Vegas in 1995, when he moved to Las Vegas from New York to run the Liberace Museum and Foundation.

Martin has seen all measure of scare and tragedy in Las Vegas since, and produced a post-9/11 show at Mandalay Bay Events Center to benefit the USO, just two months after the tragedy.

This time around, Martin stresses, “I am not alarmed. The Smith Center is increasing its efforts for disinfect, and to provide sanitizers. But we have no reason to believe that any of our shows will cancel.”

Resorts play it safe

A read of the marketplace shows a uniform emphasis on safety and sanitation efforts. Typical of the citywide effort is MGM Resorts International posting safety directives on its official website. That’s the uniformed sentiment from such Vegas-based companies as Caesars Entertainment, Boyd Gaming and Cirque du Solei.

Show schedules are being reviewed among the city’s main venues as the ticket-buying climate, which is already fickle, turns even more uncertain. The concert production Raiding the Rock Vault has trimmed its schedule from five shows to three, eliminating its Monday and Tuesday performances while running Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays.

But at the moment, such decisions are the exception. As Caesars Entertainment President of Entertainment Jason Gastwirth said in a statement Thursday, “Caesars Entertainment will continue all regularly scheduled live entertainment in our venues while supporting our artists’ personal decisions if they seek to modify their performance schedules.

We have always adhered to comprehensive cleaning of our venues before and after performances while, as a further precaution during this time, we are strongly emphasizing to our guests the importance of extra hygiene measures.

“As the COVID-19 situation is evolving quickly, we are adapting and implementing safety measures on a daily basis to prevent transmission of the disease,” and the company was adhering to the highest health-and-safety standards.”

Anecdotally, having visited four resorts Thursday and Friday, I can report new sanitation stations were in place at Westgate Las Vegas, Aria, Caesars Palace and MGM Grand. Expect those dispensers to be as much a part of the casino landscape as the Wild Panda slot machines.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.