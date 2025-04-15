In final message, Elaine Wynn recalled ‘pressure-packed’ resort opening

Elaine Wynn related her feelings about Wynn Las Vegas less than two weeks before her death.

Elaine Wynn and Caesars exec John Pucci are shown with Wynn exec Brian Gulbrants, PlayStation CEO and founder Andrew Pascale and contestants from the Lip Sync Showdown to benefit After School All-Stars of Las Vegas at XS Nightclub on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Michael Shulman)

Elaine Wynn, who with her husband Steve Wynn developed The Mirage, takes one final stroll around the casino with Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on the final day of operations at the Strip resort in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Shayna Moreno)

Elaine Wynn, who co-founded Mirage Resorts and Wynn Resorts with her former husband, Steve Wynn, speaks at the July 17 special closing cermony event. (Isabel M. Castro)

Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming, visits with former Las Vegas Mayor Jan Jones Blackhurst, left, and Elaine Wynn, who with her husband Steve Wynn developed The Mirage, on the final day of operations at the beloved Strip resort in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Wynn Las Vegas primary shareholder and philanthropist Elaine Wynn and Caesars exec John Pucci lip-sync "Islands In The Stream" at the Lip Sync Showdown to benefit After School All-Stars of Las Vegas at XS Nightclub on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (After School All Stars)

Elaine Wynn, who with her husband Steve Wynn developed The Mirage, takes one final stroll around the casino with Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on the final day of operations at the Strip resort in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Less than two weeks ago, Elaine Wynn related her pride in Wynn Las Vegas just ahead of the hotel’s 20th anniversary.

The Las Vegas resort and philanthropic icon responded to a text April 2, the day hotel officials honored some 1,691 Day One employees with a massive dinner party and show Allegiant Stadium. From the stage, Wynn CEO Craig Billings offered all of those team members $10,000 in Wynn stock options.

Wynn’s death at age 82 was announced Tuesday morning by her family foundation. No details were provided.

Less than two weeks ago, Wynn said she was disappointed not to be able to make the anniversary event, saying she needed to be in L.A. for a staff member’s medical emergency. Her comments about Wynn’s anniversary, sent on the morning of the event, were intended to be used for a story closer to the April 28 date.

“The conceiving and opening of the Wynn was the most pressure-packed and demanding of all of our hotel projects,” Wynn wrote “It was coming after the very successful Bellagio and hard to fathom a luxury property to improve on that. But that was always the goal each time we moved to finish and move forward.”

By the time Wynn opened, the executive visionaries were seasoned veterans of hotel launches.

“All of us were quite a bit older, which was good because we had great experience, but there were fewer of us because we left many of our great colleagues behind at Mirage Resorts,” Wynn said. “This was especially ambitious because we had a new program of food and beverage, celebrity chefs, higher-end retail and more intimate spaces than the Bellagio.”

As Steve Wynn’s partner in the opening of Bellagio and Mirage, Wynn said she was was aware of skepticism over building a high-end resort where Desert Inn once stood.

“Everybody once again was doubting whether we could pull it off one more time. The irony is it was pulled off one more time, magnificently,” Wynn said. “This was especially because of the team assembled, both old and new, and the extraordinary dedication and commitment everyone made to being proprietary about this property.”

Wynn went on to say, “It has been the consummate joy of my professional life to have been associated with this one and love every single person there from Day One, and even those who just joined yesterday. They represent our brand family name in the very best way.”

Wynn asked to make sure to express her “strong sentiments” for Billings and Wynn Resorts Chief Operating Officer Brian Gullbrants. “Craig Billings and Brian Gullbrants and the entire executive team and management are the finest professionals in the gaming business. They continued to demonstrate it year after year.”

Wynn checked back in afternoon of April 3, having followed coverage of the Allegiant Stadium party. She said, “So proud of them all.”

