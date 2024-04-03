Innovative Area15 venue closing at the end of the month

Lost Spirits co-founder Bryan Davis confirmed the venue’s future Wednesday, after telling his team of the sad reality.

Bryan Davis, founder of Lost Spirits Distillery, leads an immersive tour at the distillery at Area15 in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Victorian-era styled room is seen during a tour of Lost Spirits Distillery, an immersive experience along with unique tasting rooms for the conctions by founder Bryan Davis, at Area15 in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Signage is seen during a tour of Lost Spirits Distillery, an immersive experience along with unique tasting rooms for the conctions by founder Bryan Davis, at Area15 in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Barrels are pictured during a tour of Lost Spirits Distillery, an immersive experience along with unique tasting rooms for the conctions by founder Bryan Davis, at Area15 in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Brewing equipment is seen during a tour of Lost Spirits Distillery, an immersive experience along with unique tasting rooms for the conctions by founder Bryan Davis, at Area15 in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A tasting room inspired by "20,000 Leagues Under The Sea" is seen during a tour of Lost Spirits Distillery, an immersive experience along with unique tasting rooms for the conctions created by founder Bryan Davis, at Area15 in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Guests at the "20,000 Leagues Under The Sea" tasting room can sip 105-proof whiskey. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" tasting room is designed like the submarine Nautilus from the science fiction adventure classic. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bryan Davis, founder of Lost Spirits, builds all the stills used at his distilleries and tops them with a dragon sculpture. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Magician Mondre performs in the The Seance Room at Lost Spirits Distillery on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Belly dancers Sabrina Fox, left, and Sara Lyn perform with snakes in the The Seance Room at Lost Spirits Distillery on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

If only cool, innovative and bold concepts could promise profitability.

Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 achieved innovation but ran in the red too long. The project that combined fine dining at 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, a rum distillery and Cirque-style side acts is closing at the end of the month.

Lost Spirits opened in July 2021, taking over a building just adjacent to Area15’s primary facility.

Lost Spirits co-founder Bryan Davis confirmed the venue’s future Wednesday, after telling the Lost Spirit’s team of the sad reality.

“In the process of getting the whole thing to profitability, we took on a lot of debt. Add that to the COVID debt and it just became too big to satisfy,” Davis said in text. “It’s a bit sad to see it go after becoming profitable and running 1,000 shows for 250,000 guests. But it was out of my control.”

Lost Spirits has featured the submarine-fashioned 20,000 Leagues restaurant, with a 16-course tasting menu that led diners though “20,000 Leagues Under The Sea” by chapter. The experience was targeted toward the 21-over set, costing $355 per diner.

Magicians, cabaret-style bands and acrobats populated Lost Spirits’ live-entertainment roster. Guests moved through various, connected lounges, stages and sets. The company described the collected experience: “Like an amusement park for adults.”

