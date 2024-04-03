Innovative Area15 venue closing at the end of the month
Lost Spirits co-founder Bryan Davis confirmed the venue’s future Wednesday, after telling his team of the sad reality.
If only cool, innovative and bold concepts could promise profitability.
Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 achieved innovation but ran in the red too long. The project that combined fine dining at 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, a rum distillery and Cirque-style side acts is closing at the end of the month.
Lost Spirits opened in July 2021, taking over a building just adjacent to Area15’s primary facility.
“In the process of getting the whole thing to profitability, we took on a lot of debt. Add that to the COVID debt and it just became too big to satisfy,” Davis said in text. “It’s a bit sad to see it go after becoming profitable and running 1,000 shows for 250,000 guests. But it was out of my control.”
Lost Spirits has featured the submarine-fashioned 20,000 Leagues restaurant, with a 16-course tasting menu that led diners though “20,000 Leagues Under The Sea” by chapter. The experience was targeted toward the 21-over set, costing $355 per diner.
Magicians, cabaret-style bands and acrobats populated Lost Spirits’ live-entertainment roster. Guests moved through various, connected lounges, stages and sets. The company described the collected experience: “Like an amusement park for adults.”
