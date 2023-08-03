102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

‘Insufficient evidence’: Cardi B cleared in mic case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2023 - 3:56 pm
 
Updated August 3, 2023 - 4:17 pm
FILE - Cardi B arrives at a photo call for "Hustlers" on Aug. 25, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif ...
Cardi B arrives at a photo call for "Hustlers" on Aug. 25, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., on June 16, 2019 ...
Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., on June 16, 2019. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Scott Fisher of The Wave audio production company holds the infamous microphone thrown by Cardi ...
Scott Fisher of The Wave audio production company holds the infamous microphone thrown by Cardi B at Drai's nightclub on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Fisher has auctioned the device for two Vegas charities. (Scott Fisher)

It’s time to drop the mic (charges) in the Cardi B throwing incident on the Strip.

Metro Police on Thursday cleared the rap star of battery charges after Cardi B threw a microphone at a fan who tossed a drink at her during a performance Saturday at Drai’s Beachclub.

Metro officials report “this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

The headliner has been repped a prominent legal team of Drew Findling from Atlanta, and prominent Las Vegas attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Scholfeld of the law firm Chesnoff & Schonfeld.

The attorneys issued a joint statement: “This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be no charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

Cardi B hurled her mic at a fan who threw a cup of unidentified liquid at her as she performed on the club’s pool deck. The mic ricocheted and connected with a fan standing next to the individual who threw the drink.

On Sunday, that individual filed the police report, which led to Thursday’s findings.

On Tuesday, Vegas tech professional Scott Fisher of The Wave audio production company put the Shure-brand mic up for auction on the online commerce platform eBay, with the money going to charity. The item’s top bid is just under $100,000 — and climbing fast — after 124 bids.

Fisher says the mic is worth $1,000. The auction began at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and runs through next Tuesday.

Fisher plans to split the proceeds between Friendship Circle of Las Vegas, which helps children, teens and young adults with special needs; and the national organization Wounded Warriors, which helps wounded vets return to independent living.

Fisher said Wednesday morning he would not be surprised to see the top bid come from a rep of Cardi B herself.

“From a layman, gaining some positive publicity would not be a horrible idea,” Fisher said. “Obviously, it she or anyone who is the top bidder wanted to organize an event with a giant check, we could try to arrange that.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release former 1st-round pick
Raiders release former 1st-round pick
2
Raiders sign quarterback
Raiders sign quarterback
3
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
4
Channel 8 remains off DirecTV: Here’s the latest on the contract dispute
Channel 8 remains off DirecTV: Here’s the latest on the contract dispute
5
Boy, 16, killed by cable stretched across bike trail, police say
Boy, 16, killed by cable stretched across bike trail, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Cardi B mic nears $100K at auction — Is she bidding?
Cardi B mic nears $100K at auction — Is she bidding?
Cardi B shouted ‘throw me some water’ in drink-tossing show
Cardi B shouted ‘throw me some water’ in drink-tossing show
Raiderettes dance in rock-orchestra concert in downtown Las Vegas
Raiderettes dance in rock-orchestra concert in downtown Las Vegas
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Bucky Heard goes solo, but remains Righteous
Bucky Heard goes solo, but remains Righteous
Penn & Teller on target to run 25 years at Rio
Penn & Teller on target to run 25 years at Rio