‘Insufficient evidence’: Cardi B cleared in mic case

Cardi B arrives at a photo call for "Hustlers" on Aug. 25, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., on June 16, 2019. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Scott Fisher of The Wave audio production company holds the infamous microphone thrown by Cardi B at Drai's nightclub on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Fisher has auctioned the device for two Vegas charities. (Scott Fisher)

It’s time to drop the mic (charges) in the Cardi B throwing incident on the Strip.

Metro Police on Thursday cleared the rap star of battery charges after Cardi B threw a microphone at a fan who tossed a drink at her during a performance Saturday at Drai’s Beachclub.

Metro officials report “this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

The headliner has been repped a prominent legal team of Drew Findling from Atlanta, and prominent Las Vegas attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Scholfeld of the law firm Chesnoff & Schonfeld.

The attorneys issued a joint statement: “This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be no charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

Cardi B hurled her mic at a fan who threw a cup of unidentified liquid at her as she performed on the club’s pool deck. The mic ricocheted and connected with a fan standing next to the individual who threw the drink.

On Sunday, that individual filed the police report, which led to Thursday’s findings.

On Tuesday, Vegas tech professional Scott Fisher of The Wave audio production company put the Shure-brand mic up for auction on the online commerce platform eBay, with the money going to charity. The item’s top bid is just under $100,000 — and climbing fast — after 124 bids.

Fisher says the mic is worth $1,000. The auction began at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and runs through next Tuesday.

Fisher plans to split the proceeds between Friendship Circle of Las Vegas, which helps children, teens and young adults with special needs; and the national organization Wounded Warriors, which helps wounded vets return to independent living.

Fisher said Wednesday morning he would not be surprised to see the top bid come from a rep of Cardi B herself.

“From a layman, gaining some positive publicity would not be a horrible idea,” Fisher said. “Obviously, it she or anyone who is the top bidder wanted to organize an event with a giant check, we could try to arrange that.”

