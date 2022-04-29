‘Is this the biggest event in Vegas history?’

It’s a red-carpet scene like no other. Striding along stage built on Lake Bellagio and feeling that Las Vegas breeze are CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, then DE Jermaine Johnson, then designated showman Donny Osmond.

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

NC State offensive tackle lkem Ekwonu at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Georgia offensive tackle Jordan Davis at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Boston College guard Zion Johnson at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

USC wide receiver Drake London at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, middle, with mother Melissa and father Chris at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Donny Osmond at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Wayne Newton at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

Wayne Newton, left, and wife Kathleen at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas.

They’re followed in step by offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State, quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty and Wayne Newton, suiting up as Mr. Las Vegas.

Only in Vegas, for all time. And what they all have in common is they have never seen anything like the NFL draft on the Strip.

“Is this the biggest event in Las Vegas history? Is that right? It feels like it,” said Osmond, feeling at home on a carpet in his favorite color, purple. “But this is what Vegas is all about, when you think of it. We’re changing lives here.”

Newton is setting up for an interview Friday with former Dallas Cowboys great (and excellent suit model) Michael Irvin. Mr. Las Vegas said, “I know nothing about football. I have never gotten into it because I’ve always been working. But I know this, what I am seeing is a huge thing for our city.”

Newton hung back as fellow carpet walker Kyle Hamilton, a safety out of Notre Dame, wrapped an interview.

“I will say it’s great to see all these young guys enjoying Vegas, and it’s just an other example of the city coming back from a tragedy,” Newton says. “We rallied after 9/11, after the shootings on October 1, and all through COVID. There is no keeping this city down.”

The players were sufficiently stylish, their eyes wide as they took on Las Vegas as the first round approached.

“This is the first step into the actual dream,” said Jordan Davis, acdefensive tackle from Georgia, wearing a national championship ring roughly the size of a bird bath. “I have done a lot of work to get to this moment. This is something I want to hold close to my heart for the rest of my life.”

Willis called the day “a blessing.”

“I have no idea what to expect, but I am very excited,” Willis said. “It’s a fairytale. Surreal. I have never been here, but I am loving it.”

Matt Corral, the highly rated quarterback out of Mississippi, has started journaling recently, in part to chronicle what happens in Vegas.

“Everyone who is here, and I think every college player, has dreamed of something like this, to be an NFL player,” Corral said. “I really can’t put it into words right now. It is a dream come true. I’m actually here, part of that .002 percent, or whatever it is, who make it to the NFL.”

Gardner, the flashy defensive back from Cincinnati, showed up with his trademark “Sauce” necklace, which looks to be dripping with diamonds. He added a blinged champagne bottle at the top.

“This is a new addition, to the original ‘Sauce’ piece,” Gardner explained. “I had to spice it up a little, for sure.”

What’s in the little bottle?

“Nothing in it right now,” Gardner said. “But later, after the draft, we might throw something in there.”

‘Showstopper’ in the house

A member of the NFL draft production team called out just before the start of the event, “I never imagined I’d be on a Las Vegas stage again, let alone at the Bellagio Fountains with the NFL draft.” She’s Nicole Kaplan, a co-star in “Steve Wynn’s Showstoppers” at Encore Theater and also a member of Terry Bradshaw’s backup singing troupe. Kaplan is married to former “Jersey Boys” cast member at Palazzo and Paris Las Vegas Graham Fenton, now an attorney in L.A.

Kaplan was hired in September as a production coordinator for the NFL. She’s a huge Steelers fan, posting on FB after she took the job, “I was basically born into a Terrible Towel.

Pick plans

The Raiders have announced Marcus Allen will be making the team’s first selection, which is in the third round, on Friday. We still believe there is another famous person playing into this selection.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.