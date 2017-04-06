Israel avoids a voting circus in Britney Spears appearance

Britney Spears performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 held at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

On July 3, Britney Spears is performing in Tel Aviv, Israel, for the first time in her career.

That is also the date for the Israeli Labor Party’s primary election.

Something’s gotta give, and it’s not Miss Spears.

Citing security concerns, the Labor Party is shifting its voting date to July 4, the day after Spears’ concert at the city’s sprawling Yarkon Park.

In a statement issued to from U.S. and international media, Labor Party spokesman Liron Zach said: “We delayed the vote one day, to July 4. We couldn’t hire enough security for the election because of the Britney Spears concert on July 3. There would also be a lot of traffic and roadblocks that would make it hard for the vote to go ahead.”

Those who have played Yarkon Park over the past two-plus decades include Spears’ fellow Strip headliners Elton John and Carlos Santana, along with Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Peter Gabriel, Madonna, David Bowie, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Metallica and U2. Upwards of 100,000 fans turned out for Jackson’s “Dangerous” tour in 1993.

According to published reports and her own social media posts, Spears is expected to launch her international “Piece of Me” tour of Japan, Argentina, Brazil, France, and England this spring and summer.

