It’s 4 (more) on the MGM Grand floor for Jabbawockeez

Masked onstage before it was a trend and currently the city’s only resident arena headliner Jabbawockeez has tacked on four years with MGM Resorts International.

The acrobatic, white-masked dance team has announced a four-year extension to perform at MGM Grand. At the moment, the group’s “Timeless” production is playing to 500 folks in the 16,000-capacity MGM Grand Garden Arena. This is because of pandemic restrictions, in case you have not heard.

Jabbawockeez set up their show at MGM Grand in 2010, after becoming a nationally known act on “America’s Best Dance Crew” and, before that, “America’s Got Talent.” The show has run consistently at MGM Grand, then Monte Carlo (today Park MGM) before moving to its current home on the MGM Grand casino floor, across from David Copperfield Theater.

In a statement, the Jabbas owner and founding member Kevin Brewer said, “It has been a huge blessing to have the opportunity to share our talents in Las Vegas for the past 11 years. We are deeply grateful for our partners at MGM Resorts who have been very supportive in our growth as performers as well as a successful entertainment brand.”

Joe Larot, founding member and owner of Jabbawockeez, added, “We look forward to the next four years of continued success with MGM Resorts.”

The troupe has logged more than 2,000 shows in Las Vegas.

“Jabbawockeez has been one of the world’s most successful, popular and recognizable dance crews for nearly two decades,” said George Kliavkoff, MGM Resorts’ president of Entertainment and Sports. “We are proud of our partnership with these iconic masked stars and, with this extension, look forward to four more years of their nightly high-energy, entertaining performances.”

The Jabbas have collaborated with such EDM superstars as Steve Aoki and Marshmello, and appeared with rapper DaBaby on “Saturday Night Live.” When the act reopened at MGM Grand Garden in November, at the time playing for just 250 fans, Brewer said, “We can play anywhere. We’ve seen a lot.”

