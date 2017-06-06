It’s a Zowie Baby for Chris and Jennifer Phillips

Chris and Jennifer Phillips are shown with their daughter, Ava Rose Phillips, just after birth on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Chris Phillips)

Zowie Bowie always brings the party.

“Now it’s a party of three,” says Vegas headliner and Z.B. front man Chris Phillips, who became a father at 12:26 a.m Monday. Phillips and his wife, Jennifer Phillips, have welcomed 6 pound, 14-ounce Ava Rose Phillips to their extended Vegas family.

Ava was chosen as the little girl’s name because“it’s just a pretty name, ‘Ava Phillips,’ ” Chris said. “We’d considered Gianna, too, but ‘Giana Phillips’ didn’t feel right. ”

Jennifer’s grandmothers inspired Ava’s middle name. Rose is Jennifer’s paternal grandmother’s first name and her maternal grandmother’s middle name.

Chris joked that he was already anticipating Ava’s entertainment career. “I’m waiting for the day she’s the next singer in Zowie Bowie.”

One of the city’s enduring lounge performers, Phillips has performed regularly in Las Vegas since opening at Red Rock Resort’s Rocks Lounge in June 2006. Zowie Bowie continues to perform Fridays at Rocks Lounge, Thursdays and Saturdays on Fremont Street and Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace.

“Without a doubt,” Jennifer said, laughing. “I felt her in the womb, dancing, doing gymnastics, karate.” Jennifer is is already adept at a mother’s multitasking, breastfeeding her daughter for the first time while talking on the phone. As she said, “This is Ava’s first interview.”

The couple were married in October. As Chris said, “It hasn’t sunk in yet, but so far it is as beautiful and life-altering as you can expect.” The child was born on the 56th wedding anniversary of Chris’s parents, James and Patricia Phillips. “They are grandparents for the first time,” Chris said. “Is this incredible, or what?” For those who have known the front man of Zowie Bowie over the years, the only answer is, “Yes.”

Santana-Isleys rock for peace

Ronnie and Ernie Isley rocked it with Carlos Santana at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on May 24. Santana and his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, recently recorded with the Isley Brothersand the album “Power of Peace” is to be issued Aug. 4. Ronnie Isley was a guest artist on the “Santana IV” reunion album issued last year.

Carlos Santana said he was turned on to the Isleys by listening to the original, pre-Beatles version of “Twist and Shout” on a jukeboxin a cantina in San Francisco. “Ronnie’s voice cracks, and it sounds so soulful. I said, ’ I want to make my

guitar sound like it’s cracking like that!’ … But Ronnie was the first Michael Jackson, a child prodigy, with that voice.”

Maher still an ‘Ace’

MGM Resorts officials say Bill Maher will remain on the “Aces of Comedy” schedule, which covers a half-dozen performances in July, September and October. They offered no further comment after the veteran stand-up and TV host touched off a controversy on Friday night on his “Real Time” HBO show by dropping the N-word during an interview with Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.).

Maher has since apologized for using the word. An HBO spokesman issued a statement Saturday: “Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless. We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show.”

Last week, another “Aces” headliner, Kathy Griffin, created a maelstrom on her Twitter page after posting an image of herself posing with a fake, bloodied decapitated of President Trump. She had just performed at the Mirage on May 26 and had no upcoming dates in “Aces,” which MGM Resorts officials were swift to remind in the immediate aftermath of that controversy.

Ah, Chumlee

It’s Chumlee. It’s candy. It’s business. What could possibly go wrong?

Don’t fret, fans of “Pawn Stars” who are eager to check out Chumlee’s Candy on the Boulevard at Pawn Plaza. The Pez (er, pet) project of Austin Russell and his brother Sage Russell remains delayed through the permit process. Hopefully it will be open to the public this week, about a month later than its targeted debut date. The store will hawk brand-name candy bars, gum, sodas and such classic treats as Dots gum drops and Runts candies.

