It’s canoodling and camels as Cardi B kicks it up at Area15

Cardi B’s 28th birthday party was desert-themed and camels were actually brought onto the scene.

Cardi B arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cardi B and Offset are shown at Cardi's 28th birthday party at Area15 on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (SplashNews)

Cardi B is shown in a social-media post on her 28th birthday Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, when she reportedly partied at Area15 in Las Vegas. (@iamcardib)

Area15 has been open for only about a month. But entertainment complex has already shown it can party with Raiders, rappers, almost anyone.

Cardi B certainly found the 200,000-square-foot events center an apt enclave to host a Vegas-scaled party. The rap superstar celebrated her 28th birthday in grand fashion at the indoor-outdoor fortress on Saturday night.

Forever the center of attention, Cardi took over the space with such celeb guests as her reportedly estranged husband, Offset; Floyd Mayweather; Kylie Jenner; Megan Thee Stallion; and The Weeknd.

According to a published report in E! News, which has been independently confirmed by those familiar with the event, the party was desert-themed and camels were actually brought onto the scene. The event was organized by Cardi’s production company.

The “WAP” recording artist and Offset were seen kissing and demonstrating other activity consistent with shared romantic interest. This is noteworthy because Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in Fulton County, Ga. last month.

The E! report goes on to say the superstar danced through the night, and guests were given vibrators as parting gifts. The next location has not been verified. E! reports that Cardi’s revelry continued at a Caesars Palace suite until 6 a.m. TMZ says it moved to a private home.

Lest we forget, Cardi B was among the high-profile superstars booked in residency at Kaos Nightclub at the Palms.

