It’s topless and Topper in Luxor entertainment return

There are a lot of moving parts in Las Vegas’ pandemic reopening. Related, “Fantasy” at Luxor is due to return next weekend.

The adult revue, and comic star Carrot Top are returning once more to Luxor Theater on Feb. 19. The shows went dark in November after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 “pause” at 50-person (or 35 percent venue capacity, whichever is less) public gatherings. Now, they will perform to 100 ticketed patrons, through the governor’s announced March 15 expansion to 250 patrons, or 50-percent venue capacity.

Shows are still adhering to, and working around, the 25-foot moat at the front of the stage. That directive remains in place at least until the March 1 adjustment.

Both “Fantasy” and the Topper (legal name Scott Thompson) have already sold out their return performances. No surprise there, as the tiny crowd will be sprinkled responsibly throughout the 1,500-seat venue.

“We want to be totally safe, and this is,” “Fantasy” producer Anita Mann said Friday. “We are so excited. When I asked, ‘How many nights a week do you want to work?’ it was like The Beatles song, ‘Eight Days a Week.’ They are so ready to be back.”

At the MGM Grand, Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club is returning to its second home, Studio A & B entering the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Feb. 18. Garrett had moved back to his original venue in The Underground promenade, opening the club to 50 ticketholders.

Garrett returned to the modified ballroom in November, walking onstage in a white, hazmat-style costume.

“Progress! Now let’s get rid of the unnecessary 25-foot moat!” Garrett texted Friday. “It’s one person talking! And everyone’s in masks.”

Comics in hotel-casinos are allowed to work without masks, but dancers wear masks. Vocalists are allowed to go maskless while singing. No masked magicians, either.

Garrett says he’s waiting until capacities increase before he appears onstage.

“I’m figuring that out,” Garrett said. “Without sounding like a martyr, I’d rather leave my spot open to get more acts working. The audience deserves better.”

At Excalibur, Thunder From Down Under male revue expands to 100-ticket capacity on Monday night. For three weeks, the male revue show has been performing to 50 full-throated audience members, mostly masked bachelorette parties.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter,” producer and SPI Entertainment founder Adam Steck said Friday.

We expect formal word next week on David Copperfield and Jabbawockeez at MGM Grand. The Jabbas had performed at MGM Grand Garden Arena during the original 250-person capacity directives. Copperfield says he won’t be back at 100-person limits. In October and November he played to 250 in his eponymous, 743-seat theater.

MGM Resorts is also reportedly planning to return the popular “Tournament of Kings” King Arthur-themed dinner show to its 900-seat, underground arena-in-the-round at Excalibur.

And down the line, expect “Australian Bee Gees” to be back at Thunderland Showroom on March 15. One of the crowd favorites in the Bee Gees tribute is “Stayin’ Alive,” which is also the mantra for entertainment professionals across Las Vegas.

Around the scene

Show updates from VegasVille, after the latest set of COVID recovery directives were announced Thursday:

* “Absinthe,” “Atomic Saloon Show” and “Opium” are likely down at least until mid-March, Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison reports. “Absinthe” should again be first out of the gate, moving to a March 17 return. The show tried nobly to perform to 50 fans in December, but was leaking revenue to the point where the show was taken down once more. It had run effectively at 150-capacity in October and November.

“Atomic” has a plan to perform in Palazzo Theater if need be, unless it can return to Atomic Saloon at Grand Canal Shoppes. Again, the 25-foot requirement disabled the show in that venue, and also “Opium” at the Cosmopolitan.

* Piff The Magic Dragon is expanding t0 100-capacity at Flamingo Showroom. He asks, “How am I going to make jokes about only being able to seat 50 people now?” Maybe it’s time for a bigger Jell-O mold? He’s moving to 250 when allowed on March 15.

* Tape Face is moving to 100 capacity at Harrah’s Showroom, and is prepped to expand to 250 in mid-March. He’ll be in the big room until he can achieve proper spacing and capacity in House of Tape. As of now, the 100 mannequins up front will stay.

* ”X Burlesque: Private Edition” will continue at 30-capacity in the old Bugsy’s Cabaret, now X Burlesque Theatre. The show can’t fit any more than that in the intimate venue. “X Country” is bumping to 70 at Harrah’s Cabaret, where the 25-foot distance appears like a service alley between the dancers and the audience. These casts have managed to meet the challenges of masks, physical distance, scarcity of audience members, all if it.

* Look for the adult revue “Crazy Girls” to be back at Planet Hollywood after March 15, holding until the 250-limit is enacted. “CG” is another show curtailed by the 25-foot rule. Producer Norbert Aleman’s productoin is entering its 34th year on the Strip.

* David Saxe is bringing these shows back to V1 Showroom V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood: “V The Ultimate Variety Show,” “Nathan Burton Comedy Magic,” “Popovich Comedy Pet Theater. ” On March 6 or March 12 at V3 Showroom, it’s the Elvis tribute “All Shook Up,” “The Mentalist” starring Gerry McCambridge, and “Las Vegas Live Comedy Club.” Saxe is still trying to finalize a return schedule for “Vegas! The Show,” “Zombie Burlesque,” The Jets, “Hitzville” and “BeatleShow!” Hypnotist Marc Savard, whose show relies heavily upon audience participation, will be the last to restart.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.