J. Cole, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar top Las Vegas hip-hop event

Travis Scott performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in New Orleans. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Brit Awards 2018 in London, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Recording artist J. Cole performs at the 2016 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, in Wantagh, N.Y. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Travis Scott performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

J. Cole arrives at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Dec. 31, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Jesse Grant/WireImage)

J. Cole, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar are heading up the largest hip-hop event ever on the Las Vegas Strip this November.

Day N Vegas is set for Nov. 1-3 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on the southwest corner of the Strip and Sahara Avenue. The event is produced by longtime concert and festival promoter Goldenvoice, which also stages Coachella and Stagecoach at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. The inaugural event also features appearances by Lil Uzi Vert, Juice Wrld, Migos, 21 Savage, Lil Baby Tyler, The Creator, Schoolboy Q and Brockhampton.

Doors open at noon daily and the shows run into the night. Three-day passes range from $299, $349 and $399 for general admission and $549 and $899 (minus fees). They go on sale at noon Friday at daynvegas2019.com.)

Day N Vegas event is the largest-scale, multiday ticketed festival since the ACM Party for a Cause, April 1-3 2016. That event drew about 17,000 per night. Day N Vegas is expected to attract at least 30,000 fans per night at the Festival Grounds.

“It’s an exciting event for the site, for the Strip and for this genre of music,” MGM Resorts Entertainment and Sports senior vice president of booking and development Chris Baldizan said Monday. “It has a strong following and there has not been an urban hip-hop festival like this before on the Strip.”

The 40-acre site has replaced its natural grass with artificial turf that can be rolled out as events merit. Up next is the IHeart Radio Music Festival’s Daytime Stage event Sept. 21, headlined by Billie Eilish and Maren Morris.

