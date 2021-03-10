Jabbawockeez kick up capacity, play to 500 at MGM Grand Garden

The Jabbas’ MGM Grand theater seats 350. They are performing, temporarily, for 500 at MGM Grand Garden.

Jabbawockeez are masked up and ready to return to the wide-open spaces.

The Las Vegas Strip dance troupe reopens its “Timeless” production at MGM Grand Garden on Thursday night. The allowed capacity is 512 in the 17,000-seat venue. The set capacity in Jabbas’ home theater on the casino floor is 350. The high capacity is allowed because the state allows a higher number of individuals in a venues with a 2,500 fixed-seat capacity.

The Jabbas’ updated schedule is 7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at mgmgrand.com or ticketmaster.com. There is no set end date for this unique residency.

Jabbawockeez returned to the stage for 250 socially-distant fans at MGM Grand in November, flying freely with its grand stage in the multipurpose arena. The Jabbas performed as a costumed Rat Pack, and revised “Mah Nà Mah Nà” from “Sesame Street.” They performed a mime routine (mime is money, as we say), in a street scene where a Jabba painted a cast member, in drag for an updated version of “Mona Lisa.”

In its “Timeless” theme, the show returned to the cast’s first appearance on national TV, on “America’s Got Talent” in 2006. The Jabbas have since headlined the Strip since debuting at MGM Grand in 2020, and have performed more than 2,000 shows.

