‘Jackass Forever’ co-star holds court with Steve O, scorpions, tasers

It’s at once a personal anecdote and a joke. Rachel Wolfson: “The same person who sent O.J. away sent me to my room. But we both got out.”

It’s fact. Wolfson is a comic/actress, a cast member in the just-released “Jackass Forever,” with a very Las Vegas legal lineage. Her mother is former District Judge Jackie Glass, who sentenced Simpson to prison in December 2008 after his botched sports-memorabilia reclamation operation at Palace Station hotel-casino. Wolfson’s father is Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. Her younger sister, Rebecca, is deputy city attorney for the city of Las Vegas.

And Rachel? She has been stung on the tongue by a giant scorpion, and also been tased in the mouth. On purpose. All for laughs in the latest “Jackass” installment from Jeff Tremaine, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy and Sean “Poopies” McInerney. The L.A.-based Wolfson, who has performed standup at the L.A. Comedy Club at the Strat and Laugh Factory at the Tropicana, is the first female ever cast in a “Jackass” film. Highlights from our phone chat this week.

Johnny Kats: So, I see your dad around at events fairly often. I ran into him at valet at the Paris, I think it was, when he told me you were in this movie.

Rachel Wolfson: Valet is basically Las Vegas’s water cooler.

Exactly. How do you fit into the family unit when you’re in a “Jackass” movie?

Well, you know my family. I don’t really fit into the family unit (laughs). Yeah, no. I mean, I think they’ve accepted my career choice. They’re incredibly supportive now, and I have won them over. I think they love it. Ultimately, what a parent wants for their kid is to be happy and doing something they enjoy. So I enjoy it, I’ve made a career out of it, even if it means hurting myself.

You’re stung by a scorpion and tased in this movie, this much I know. How was it?

Yes, I took a taser. It’s a bit called The Quiet Game. It’s me, Poopies and Steve O. We have to remain quiet while these things are being done to us. I didn’t lose, let’s just say that. And I told myself before going to the set of “Jackass” that no matter what happens, I will not cry on set.

You succeeded at this, then?

Yeah, I kept that promise to myself.

Still, it had had to be immensely painful, right?

I mean, I mean, it’s a completely uncomfortable sensation and experience. I so understand why people would not want to be tased.

What about the scorpion? Had you ever been stung before?

No, but my sister found one in her gym leotard growing up and was so horrified, yeah. And my dad got stung in the toe by one in the laundry room as well.

They are after your family?

I think it’s the same scorpion that came back for revenge.

The scorpion in the movie stung you on the tongue?

It was by far one of the most painful things I’ve ever experienced in my whole life. I wouldn’t have known that until I tried it. I can say scorpion botox is cheaper than real botox. I also wouldn’t have known if I was allergic, and was willing to find that out, as well. And this is on your mouth to your tongue, yes.

So you can’t be allergic, right?

I don’t think so. I mean, I’m still here. Like I said, “Let’s find out.”

How did you find your way to “Jackass” in the first place?

How does one become a “”Jackass?” Well, all cast members have different entrances into the “Jackass” family. Mine was one day in 2019, I noticed that Johnny Knoxville was liking a bunch of my content on Instagram — my job, my posts, he was very, very supportive of what I was putting out. Not too long after that, he sent me a message where he was like, “Hey, do you want to hop on a phone call with me? I want to ask you something.”

Did you think this could have been a total setup?

At first I thought it was a prank. I couldn’t believe the real Johnny Knoxville is messaging me. What would he want? So when I got on the phone with him, he initially said it was an anniversary special. He didn’t tell me it was the movie. But he asked if I wanted to go in and meet him and Jeff Tremaine at their office, and I met with them.

This seems to have happened very fast.

Yes, and it was really quick meeting, it was very, like, “What am I signing up for?” But they asked if I wanted to come, like, play with them, essentially, and I did. There clearly was chemistry and camaraderie, and they just wanted to make a movie. For me, it’s a huge honor. I still am taking it all in, and I am overwhelmed with how grateful I am that they let me be a part of their crazy family.

