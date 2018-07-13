James Harden, Dr. J, among NBA stars in Vegas during Summer League

Hyde Bellagio has been a club of choice for a veritable NBA all-star team.

Ex-UNLV Runnin' Rebel great Larry Johnson is shown with the cast of the Paris Las Vegas stage show "Inferno" on Saturday, July 7. (Caprio Media Design)

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets and Eddie Huang of the Bleacher Report record video at La Comida on Fremont East on Monday, July 9, 2018. (Wicked Creative)

Caris LeVert, D.J. Wilson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Moritz Wagner and friends are shown at Hyde Bellagio on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Hyde Bellagio)

Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers is shown at Hyde Bellagio on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (Hyde Bellagio)

Luke Walton, The Gazillionaire and Pau Gasol are shown at "Absinthe' at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Fabian Pino/Spiegelworld)

You can’t stop ‘em. You can only hope to contain ‘em.

We’re talking about NBA players who have flooded the scene during the NBA Summer League tournament at Thomas & Mack Center.

Some sightings of the gentlemen as they shed their game togs for club attire:

— Hyde Bellagio has been a club of choice for a veritable NBA all-star team. C.J. McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers hosted a party at the slick nightspot that overlooks Bellagio Fountains on Wednesday. Kyle Kuzma and his entourage ducked into Hyde for its Industry Tuesday party. The staff knew he was coming, holding aloft the requisite “KUZ” lettering.

Keeping something of a lower profile: Houston Rockets star James Harden, Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic, Andre Drummond of the Detroit Pistons, Caris LeVert of the Brooklyn Nets, D.J. Wilson of the Milwaukee Bucks, Ekpe Udoh of the Utah Jazz, Jordan Clarkson of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Moritz Wagner of the Lakers and Tim Hardaway Jr. of the New York Knicks.

DJ E-Rock manned the turntables for both parties, which spilled into the morning hours.

— Lakers coach Luke Walton and San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol turned up at the 10 p.m. performance of “Absinthe” on Tuesday. After encountering the 7-foot Gasol and 6-feet-8 inch Walton, The Gazillionaire said, “Tall people make me nervous.”

— Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets was off-Strip, specifically Fremont East, on Monday afternoon at Michael and Jenna Morton’s La Comida. Murray recorded a video clip for the Bleacher Report website with chef Eddie Huang.

The Mortons’ 15-year-old son, Pierre, hung with Murray during the shoot. Pierre plays hoops at Bishop Gorman High School and is just a shade younger than the 19-year-old Murray.

— Ex-UNLV Runnin’ Rebel star and Charlotte Hornets lottery pick Larry Johnson joined the cast of the Paris Theater stage show “Inferno” at Planet Hollywood on Saturday afternoon. Johnson also starred with the New York Knicks, and remains an icon in Vegas sports lore. He and the “Inferno” bunch were part of a pool party sponsored by Mountain Dew.

— Dr. J — legal name Julius Erving — hung and dined at Scotch 80s Prime at Palms on Sunday night. Dr. J is both an ex-ABA and NBA legend; if you ever meet him, check out his hands. They are enormous. He can still palm a basketball like a grapefruit.

Also at Scotch 80s, Chandler Parsons of the Memphis Grizzlies with his buddy Cedric the Entertainer, who is not an NBA star but could be called the Dr. J of comedy.

