James Holzhauer praises Alex Trebek: ‘You will never be replaced in our hearts’
James Holzhauer praised Alex Trebek, who hosted “Jeopardy!” since its syndication debut in 1984.
An all-time “Jeopardy!” champ has paid tribute to game-show giant Alex Trebek, who died Sunday morning at age 80 of pancreatic cancer.
”It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life,” James Holzhauer tweeted Sunday morning. “You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex.”
It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex. https://t.co/LLoUASRMa9
— James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 8, 2020
Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor who lives in Las Vegas, won $2,464,216 in his 33 appearances in 2019, making him the second-highest winner in “Jeopardy! non-tournament winnings and number of games won. Holzhauer trails only Ken Jennings, who won $2,522,700 in 75 episodes in 2004.
The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account announced the news on Sunday morning, posting: “‘Jeopardy!’ is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”
Trebek hosted the long-running game show since its syndication debut in 1984.
Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He told USA Today in October 2019: “I have lived a good life, a full life and I’m nearing the end of that life.”
