James Holzhauer praises Alex Trebek: ‘You will never be replaced in our hearts’

James Holzhauer and Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek (Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

From left, Francois Barcomb of New York, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, James Holzhauer of Las Vegas and Emma Boettcher of Chicago are shown after the Tournament of Champions. Barcomb, Holzhauer and Boettcher were finalists for the tournament, which was taped in September, with the two-day finals televised Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, and Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, on CBS in Las Vegas. (Photo courtesy of Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, left, and Las Vegan James Holzhauer are shown after the Tournament of Champions. The two-week tournament was taped in September, and the two-day finals were televised Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, and Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, on CBS in Las Vegas. (Photo courtesy of Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

An all-time “Jeopardy!” champ has paid tribute to game-show giant Alex Trebek, who died Sunday morning at age 80 of pancreatic cancer.

”It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life,” James Holzhauer tweeted Sunday morning. “You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex.”

It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex. https://t.co/LLoUASRMa9 — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 8, 2020

Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor who lives in Las Vegas, won $2,464,216 in his 33 appearances in 2019, making him the second-highest winner in “Jeopardy! non-tournament winnings and number of games won. Holzhauer trails only Ken Jennings, who won $2,522,700 in 75 episodes in 2004.

The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account announced the news on Sunday morning, posting: “‘Jeopardy!’ is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

Trebek hosted the long-running game show since its syndication debut in 1984.

Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He told USA Today in October 2019: “I have lived a good life, a full life and I’m nearing the end of that life.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.