Jamie Foxx celebrates birthday at Hakkasan on Las Vegas Strip

Jamie Foxx, Hollywood superstar and Oscar winner, launched his 52nd birthday celebration on the Las Vegas Strip at Hakkasan Nightclub late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Foxx showed up with an entourage of about 20 people, according to TMZ’s reports, and joined hip-hop star Lil Jon at about 2:45 a.m. Page Six reports Foxx arrived at 12:30 a.m., and left at 3 a.m.

“I’ve known Jamie for a long time, and he’s a good, real person,” Lil Jon said by way of introduction. “He ain’t down with all that Hollywood BS.”

Foxx was set up in a VIP table just off the DJ booth. He and his crew celebrated with Don Julio 1942 tequila while Lil Jon churned out “Turn Down For What.” And champagne was popped from the stage and under the club’s famous LED grid. Foxx videoed much of the frivolity.

Foxx was not with Sela Vave, the 19-year-old singer who has been rumored to be Foxx’s current girlfriend (his relationship with Katie Holmes also rumored to be over). Both Foxx and Vave have denied they are romantically involved, though they were spotted holding hands after leaving a party in August.

The two were seen together at L.A.’s Warwick nightclub, also celebrating Foxx’s birthday, on Wednesday.

PodKats!

