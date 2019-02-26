Janet Jackson to perform 15 shows at the Park MGM

Janet Jackson (Facebook)

Janet Jackson is performing 15 shows this spring and summer in "Metamorphosis" at the Park Theater. (Solaiman Fazel)

Janet Jackson confirmed she has split with her husband and that she plans to resume the world tour she called off more than a year ago during her pregnancy with her son, who was born in January. Chris Pizzello Invision AP, File

In this July 8, 2018 file photo, Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Jackson will join Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies as new members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Janet Jackson is sharing her legendary entertainment autobiography in an explosive Las Vegas stage show.

“Metamorphosis,” Jackson’s first extended engagement on the Strip, opens May 17 and runs 15 dates in May, July and August. The specific dates are May 17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 26; June 24, 26, 27, 31; and August 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10. The show delves into Jackson’s life in the public eye, including her issues with self-esteem while growing up amid superstar siblings.

Jackson is the youngest member of the iconic Jackson family, and started her entertainment career on the 1970s sitcom “Good Times.” She was later a cast member of “Diff’rent Strokes” and “Fame.”

Jackson rose to international recording fame with her albums “Control” (1986) “Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989) and “Janet” (1993). Her collection of chart-topping singles includes “What Have You Done For Me Lately,” Control,” “The Pleasure Principle,” “Nasty,” “Rhythm Nation,” “When I think of You,” and “Black Cat,” her collaboration with her late brother Michael.

Jackson has sold an estimated 100 million albums internationally, and notched 10 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits. Her 15 dates help fill the void at Park Theater left by Britney Spears’ cancellation of her original 31 dates in her “Domination” headlining run this year.

The release announcing the series informs, “The centerpiece of this all new thought-provoking show, will be Janet herself, captivating you through your senses with electrifying visuals, explosive dance numbers, chart-topping hits and fan favorite deep cuts. The show also features a special 30-year anniversary celebration of her ground-breaking album ‘Rhythm Nation.’

“Fans will follow her path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amid the challenges faced along her personal journey. She encourages her audiences to find their own light within themselves through her Metamorphosis.”

Jackson is also a memorable figure in broadcast-TV history, of course. Her infamous “wardrobe malfunction” with Justin Timberlake led to her being partially exposed to 140 million TV viewers at the halftime of Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

Tickets to “Metamorphosis” start at $79 (not including fees) and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets or online at ticketmaster.com.

