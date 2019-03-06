Jason Aldean to be honored at ACM Awards in Las Vegas

Jason Aldean performs "You Make It Easy" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jason Aldean talks of a possible residency in Las Vegas prior to the first night of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jason Aldean poses in the press room with the award for entertainer of the year at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jason Aldean has won three straight Academy of Country Music Awards for Entertainer of the Year.

It stands to reason, then, that the country-music superstar is being honored for an entire decade of work.

Aldean will be presented with the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards telecast from MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7. The show broadcasts live across the country at 5 p.m., delayed for 8 p.m. in the Pacific time zone. Reba McEntire hosts the show.

Aldean, who was onstage when the shooting broke out at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017, has won 13 ACM awards. The release announcing the honor says it is given to “an outstanding country music artist or duo/group who has dominated country music over the decade, through success at radio, digital media, sales and streaming, distinguishing events, touring, television appearances, and artistic merit.”

Aldean is in legendary company. Marty Robbins (1969), Loretta Lynn (1979), Alabama (1988), Garth Brooks (1998) and George Strait (2008) are previous honorees.

“This is probably one of the coolest awards I’ve ever been given,” Aldean said in a statement. “My heroes are on this list, something I can’t really even wrap my head around being part of. But, man I’m proud to be getting it – it’s for everyone who stuck with us and supported us through the years.”

