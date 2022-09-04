Jeff German encouraged, lent support for Wayne Newton interviews

As Jeff German was developing the second season of “Mobbed Up,” we teamed on a challengin with Wayne Newton.

Jeff German, investigative reporter, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photos studio, Las Vegas, Jan. 19, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

When you’ve known someone for so long, it’s hard to imagine them not being around.

That’s how it is with Jeff German. The R-J’s respected and accomplished investigative reporter was found dead with stab wounds at his Las Vegas home Saturday morning. He was 69.

It is impossible to comprehend that Jeff is no longer here, no longer a member of the R-J family.

I met Jeff when arriving at the Las Vegas Sun in 1998. We spent about a dozen years working there, and another six at the R-J.

Though we were teammates professionally, it was uncommon for our beats to intersect. Occasionally we’d confer on a story he was working on, if I had any information about a subject or topic he was pursuing. This was especially evident when he asked about the gambling activity of the Oct. 1 shooter at Mandalay Bay.

But our correspondence drew closer and more frequent in the fall of 2020, when Jeff was developing the second season of the podcast series “Mobbed Up.” The episodes were focused on the history of the Aladdin hotel-casino. I was asked to interview Wayne Newton about his history with the property. Newton was a necessary and invaluable voice in this series. But interviewing him about those often-problematic years would not be easy.

Jeff had developed a series of pointed questions for me to ask Wayne about those days, especially his contentious relationship with Johnny Carson (who also wanted to buy the hotel) and subsequent libel lawsuit against NBC, which had tied him to reputed mob figures.

Among the questions for Mr. Las Vegas, “What was the worst experience during your efforts to buy the Aladdin?”

I had expressed to Jeff this was uncharted territory for me. I’d never formally talked to Newton, a friend for about 25 years, about those days. It could be a dicey conversation. But Jeff stayed on point, saying, “Just stay with the facts and we’ll be fine.”

He was right, naturally. We got those answers in an often heavy, lengthy session with Newton at his ranch in Montana. That conversation is the cornerstone of Season 2 of “Mobbed Up.” Listen for yourself to see how it turned out.

Jeff really appreciated the effort, the teamwork, and the finished product. So did I. “Just stay with the facts” was Jeff German’s lasting message. That’s how I will remember him.

