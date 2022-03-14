Jeff Goldblum, Meloday Sweets swing through Virgin Hotels

Jeff Goldblum furnished the piano artistry and Melody Sweets the charisma while selling out 24 Oxford.

Jeff Goldblum and his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra perform at 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jeff Goldblum, left, performs with Melody Sweets, center right, and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra performs at 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jeff Goldblum, left, performs with Melody Sweets, center right, and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra performs at 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jeff Goldblum, left, performs with Melody Sweets, center right, and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra performs at 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Melody Sweets performs with Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra performs at 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jeff Goldblum and his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra perform at 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jeff Goldblum welcomes Melody Sweets to the stage while performing with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jeff Goldblum, right, and his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra perform at 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The actor and musician who seems unlike anyone else passed along a compliment to a Vegas entertainer on Saturday night.

“You’re truly unique. I’ve never met anyone like you before,” was Jeff Goldblum’s snap review of Melody Sweets after Goldblum headlined two shows Saturday night at 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Sweets donned a dress with a giant heart as a cape (and pulled smaller hearts out of her bra, tossing them to the crowd).

With Sweets delivering curves and charisma, Goldblum and his band sashayed through “My Baby Just Cares for Me,” “Love Me or Leave Me,” “Come On-A My House” and “Straighten Up and Fly Right.”

Goldblum riffed on Sweets’ name, “She’s Sweets, so sweets …” and the two displayed some genuine chemistry on stage. Off stage, there was bubbly chatter of the Rat Pack, Elvis and Jerry Lewis (Goldblum spoke with Lewis about playing Lewis’ son in “Max Rose” before the role went to Kevin Pollak).

Goldblum — a terrific jazz pianist — met with every audience member before and after each show. We’d be in favor of more of this show. The buzz about a possible return, even an extended engagement, starts here.

Sweets continues to stir plans for her return to Las Vegas. The former Green Fairy in “Absinthe” most recently headlined in Las Vegas in December 2017 at Myron’s at The Smith Center. Sweets is now in talks on a variety of production concepts (she’s also turned into something of a culinary star on social media with her customized cakes).

Goldblum’s two shows Saturday were performed into something of a revival around Virgin Hotels, where the casino floor has been alarmingly barren. But the former Hard Rock was alive over the weekend. Goldblum sold out his two shows at 24 Oxford, Widespread Panic sold out the Theater at Virgin Hotels (previously The Joint) and Skye Dee Miles vamped it up as usual at The Shag Room.

JC Hospitality Group President and CEO Richard “Boz” Bosworth took note, saying, “There is something to be said for live music.” You could find him in the crowd at Goldblum’s early show.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.