Jeff Timmons set to host ‘Men of the Strip’ — at least at first

Jeff Timmons arrives at the “Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of” premiere at the Arclight Cinemas - Cinerama Dome on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP)

Well, we have learned in VegasVille the best way to enliven a nightclub is to bring in a microphone-wielding Jeff Timmons and six guys with six packs.

The party is on for “Men of the Strip,” taking over the Havana Room at Tropicana on May 25. This latest male revue is backed by Timmons — who brings his fame as a member of 98 Degrees to the project — and co-producers “Money Mike” Folan and Kouretas Entertainment Group of Las Vegas. The choreographer is Glenn Douglas Packard, who has brought a lean cast into a nightclub that has never hosted a ticketed show.

The Havana Room has been used only for private events for the past four years, since Bagatelle pulled out of its partnership with the Trop.

“The room is gorgeous, and it’s been underutilized,” Timmons says. “We need to draw some attention to it.” Havana Room will become a nightclub after “Men of the Strip” performances, and also open to the vast Tropicana pool area. Ticket prices have yet been set (though they are to go on sale Monday morning), but the room will offer general-admission and reserved seating, a VIP “Party Zone” area and standing-room only.

Timmons will host the first several shows, singing from his days with 98 Degrees, and might also join the dance numbers if he can’t resist peer pressure. He plans to bring in guest stars to host, too, saying he’s had overtures from his fellow Boy Band brethren and actors in soap operas.

Timmons, who first showcased “Men of the Strip” at House of Blues five years ago, reminds, “This is not my traditional realm of entertainment, obviously. But we have a show that is kind of like what we would have wanted to do onstage with 98 Degrees, but a little more risque.”

“Men of the Strip” joins a glut of similarly styled male revues on and off the Strip, including the recently opened “Magic Mike Live,” and such long-running productions as “Chippendales” at the Rio (with popular super-model guest host Tyson Beckford back onstage) and “Thunder from Down Under” at Excalibur, in its 16th year and pre-dates all male revue residency shows.

“I really do think these are all different types of shows,” Timmons says. ” ‘Magic Mike’ is a very polished stage shows, ‘Chippendales’ has that great tradition and is very successful, and the ‘Thunder’ guys are the hunky guys from another land …”

Timmons also notes the many female revues in town — including “Fantasy” at Luxor, “X Burlesque” at Flamingo, “X Country” at Harrah’s and “Sexxy” at Westgate. “If you can have those shows, not to mention all the strip clubs for guys, we can have these different shows for women.”

He then pauses and says, “Really it’s all about just putting out a sexy show and allowing the crowd to let go of their inhibitions. We can do that.”

