Kats

Jennifer Lopez hurt, but not halted, in AMA rehearals

Jennifer Lopez hosts the American Music Awards from Las Vegas on May 26. (American Music Awards)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2025 - 9:45 am
 

We are left to wonder, what number is Jennifer Lopez performing at the American Music Awards that would risk facial injury?

Tune in or stream at 5 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+ on May 26, as Lopez hosts the annual event at BleauLive Theater. Lopez suffered a cut on her nose during rehearsals last week that required stitches. Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond performed the repair work.

The cut is tiny by, say, championship boxing standards. But it was enough to merit medical attention.

Lopez is expected to perform her role as host, business as usual.

The “Jenny On the Block” superstar posted three pics on her IG story feed Wednesday morning, showing her pressing a Nordic Ice pack to the bridge of her nose with the message, “So this happened ….” then, “(During @amas rehearsals) and finally, “Thank you for stitching me up Dr. Diamond. A week later and a whole lotta ice. I’m as good as new.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

