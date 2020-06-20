100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Jennifer Romas’ ‘Sexxy’ heads to Las Vegas drive-in for charities

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2020 - 5:32 pm
 

It turns out Jennifer Romas’ “Sexxy” show is a convertible.

The Westgate Las Vegas’s adult revue is steering into a slot at Dreamland Drive-In, at FreshWata Studios at 3905 West Diablo Drive, at 9 p.m. July 1-3.

The show is coyly dubbed, “Tops Down,” and is believed to be first such adult production ever staged at a Las Vegas drive-in.

Its certainly a first for Romas, a Las Vegas stage performer for two decades.

“I have never done anything like this,” says Romas, the show’s creator, director and star. “We thought, ‘It’s now or never.’”

The show is a benefit for a triumvirate of charities: Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, which provides services for people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS; The Actors Fund, to benefit sidelined entertainment professionals; and Pawtastic Friends, which provides food, shelter and medical care to homeless dogs.

The production is limited to those 18-and-over. Social distancing rules and regulations will be enforced for attendees and performers. Food-and-beverage service is available for all cars. Prices set on a per-vehicle basis: $90 for two people, $120 for four or $160 for five. VIP tables are offered. A virtual live stream is also available for $29.95 (for tickets and information, go to driveinsexxyshow.com).

“Sexxy” has been dark since the COVID-19 shutdown in March. But Romas found a place to play at the suddenly in-demand Dreamland Drive-In, which has hosted “The World’s First Drive-In Drag Show,” on May 30-31, and the “Tickle Me Comedy Club” lineup this weekend.

DreamlandXR CEO Chris Crescitelli is working up a documentary about Las Vegas entertainment challenges during COVID-19, and “Sexxy” is to be featured in the project.

The “Sexxy” performances will be hotter than ever — temperature-wise, with the heat expected to hover around 100 degrees. Unlike their Westgate show, Romas and the cast will not be totally topless, with the cast doffing down to pasties.

Romas emphasizes the show is not moving away from Westgate Cabaret, and presenting the series at the drive-in as a residency-within-a-residency. “Sexxy” has become a pillar production at Westgate pillar since opening in January 2015, and Romas is transferring the familiar acts and choreography to the outdoor venue.

The run-of-show includes the full cast of 10 dancers, and the vocal stylings of singer Gabriella Versace. Romas says the layoff from the stage has been difficult for everyone in the “Sexxy” family.

“This is gong to be like getting our souls back,” she says. “We’ll be coming back together, in front of a real audience. That is why I perform, and I think that’s why a lot of people perform.”

The outdoor, vehicular layout won’t alter the show’s format. Romas is designing a replica of the “Sexxy” stage — with a pole set off to the side — without many special effects or LED walls.

“We wanted to make it as close as possible to the Westgate so we wouldn’t have to block and choreograph an entire new show,” Romas says. “But we’re going to play with it and we’re going to have fun, I’ll promise you that. The size is different, but we’ll have the same energy.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Arizona casinos’ virus safety plan mirrored Las Vegas casinos’; now they’re closed
Arizona casinos’ virus safety plan mirrored Las Vegas casinos’; now they’re closed
2
Nevada businesses get more than 600 coronavirus-related complaints
Nevada businesses get more than 600 coronavirus-related complaints
3
Positive test at Mayfair Supper Club 1st of many on Strip, experts predict
Positive test at Mayfair Supper Club 1st of many on Strip, experts predict
4
Judge vacates convictions of woman who hit, killed 6 teens in 2000
Judge vacates convictions of woman who hit, killed 6 teens in 2000
5
Sisolak considering ‘enhanced’ mask policy in Nevada
Sisolak considering ‘enhanced’ mask policy in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST