Jennifer Romas’ ‘Sexxy’ heads to Las Vegas drive-in for charities

Jennifer Romas, creator of "Sexxy," is shown with the cast of the show at Westgate Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (Pat Gray/Erik Kabik Photography)

Jennifer Romas greets guests with the dog Sir Winston of Westgate at the reopening of the Westgate after the months long coronavirus closure in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Raiders owner Mark Davis is shown with Jennifer Romas, at his left, and the cast of "Sexxy" at Westgate Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 10, 2018. (Jennifer Romas)

Jennifer Romas, creator of "Sexxy," is shown at Westgate Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (Pat Gray/Erik Kabik Photography)

Jennifer Romas attends the celebration of the 500th performance and second year of "Sexxy" at Westgate on Monday, May 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Kabik)

It turns out Jennifer Romas’ “Sexxy” show is a convertible.

The Westgate Las Vegas’s adult revue is steering into a slot at Dreamland Drive-In, at FreshWata Studios at 3905 West Diablo Drive, at 9 p.m. July 1-3.

The show is coyly dubbed, “Tops Down,” and is believed to be first such adult production ever staged at a Las Vegas drive-in.

Its certainly a first for Romas, a Las Vegas stage performer for two decades.

“I have never done anything like this,” says Romas, the show’s creator, director and star. “We thought, ‘It’s now or never.’”

The show is a benefit for a triumvirate of charities: Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, which provides services for people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS; The Actors Fund, to benefit sidelined entertainment professionals; and Pawtastic Friends, which provides food, shelter and medical care to homeless dogs.

The production is limited to those 18-and-over. Social distancing rules and regulations will be enforced for attendees and performers. Food-and-beverage service is available for all cars. Prices set on a per-vehicle basis: $90 for two people, $120 for four or $160 for five. VIP tables are offered. A virtual live stream is also available for $29.95 (for tickets and information, go to driveinsexxyshow.com).

“Sexxy” has been dark since the COVID-19 shutdown in March. But Romas found a place to play at the suddenly in-demand Dreamland Drive-In, which has hosted “The World’s First Drive-In Drag Show,” on May 30-31, and the “Tickle Me Comedy Club” lineup this weekend.

DreamlandXR CEO Chris Crescitelli is working up a documentary about Las Vegas entertainment challenges during COVID-19, and “Sexxy” is to be featured in the project.

The “Sexxy” performances will be hotter than ever — temperature-wise, with the heat expected to hover around 100 degrees. Unlike their Westgate show, Romas and the cast will not be totally topless, with the cast doffing down to pasties.

Romas emphasizes the show is not moving away from Westgate Cabaret, and presenting the series at the drive-in as a residency-within-a-residency. “Sexxy” has become a pillar production at Westgate pillar since opening in January 2015, and Romas is transferring the familiar acts and choreography to the outdoor venue.

The run-of-show includes the full cast of 10 dancers, and the vocal stylings of singer Gabriella Versace. Romas says the layoff from the stage has been difficult for everyone in the “Sexxy” family.

“This is gong to be like getting our souls back,” she says. “We’ll be coming back together, in front of a real audience. That is why I perform, and I think that’s why a lot of people perform.”

The outdoor, vehicular layout won’t alter the show’s format. Romas is designing a replica of the “Sexxy” stage — with a pole set off to the side — without many special effects or LED walls.

“We wanted to make it as close as possible to the Westgate so we wouldn’t have to block and choreograph an entire new show,” Romas says. “But we’re going to play with it and we’re going to have fun, I’ll promise you that. The size is different, but we’ll have the same energy.”

