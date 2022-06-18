Jerry Brown hits ‘grand slam’ with move to KLAS

Veteran Vegas weatherman Jerry Brown says of his move to Channel 8, “I love to work, and I love the weather.”

Veteran meteorologist Jerry Brown has moved to KLAS Channel 8 after 14 years at News 3. (Jerry Brown)

Jerry Brown has shifted alliances in his TV news career, from KSNV Channel 3 to KLAS Channel 8.

Naturally, the veteran meteorologist compares the experience to Gen. Alcibiades’ defection from Athens’ Delian League to the Sparta’s Peloponnesian League, during the Peloponnesian War of 431–404 BC.

“I was sitting in my car on my first day after pulling up to work, feeling the same way Gen. Alcibiades must have felt when he left Athens to join Sparta,” says Brown, a big fan of “The History of the Peloponnesian War,” written in late-fifth century BC by Athenian historian and general Thucydides. “By the way, Sparta won the war.”

Of course it did. Look it up and load it on your Kindle. It’s a fascinating chronology. So is Brown’s weather pattern in Las Vegas, where on Tuesday he became the second meteorologist to work all four network affiliates in Las Vegas. Nathan Tannenbaum was the first.

Brown worked at KVVU Fox 5 from 2003-2004, at KTNV Channel 13 in 2005, and at KSNV from 2007 through March 2021, when he was let go in a series of cost-cutting moves.

“I hit the grand slam,” Brown said. “I saved the best for last. There are great people over here.”

Brown is doing the 6:30 p..m. telecasts this weekend, then will fill in for Tedd Florendo on the 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. casts. He’ll also fill for Sherry Swensk at 4 a.m., 7 a.m. and noon.

“This is a great job, with great people, I have good benefits and a 401(k),” says Brown, a 2009 inductee into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame. “It will be great to keep me busy. I love to work, and I love the weather.”

More than jazz

Column fave and jazz great Michelle Johnson turns the FM dial to The Beatles on Sunday night, with her “Let It Be” show at Myron’s at The Smith Center. The show is sold out, but maybe you can pick up a pair from a scalper in the Discovery Children’s Museum garage. We joke.

But Johnson’s show is serious, with pianist/arranger Jeffrey Neiman returning to Vegas from Memphis to serve as Johnson’s music director (Neiman performed to great acclaim with Clint Holmes, among many other productions and projects). Michael Grimm and Christine Shebeck are guest vocalists; Rob Hiatt, Jerry Jones, Gret Menzies and Robin Vincent singing background.

Johnson is busy with this show and corporate work with her Desert Angels Choir (which backed The Eagles this month). She’s also buzzing because of her old friend Steve Kerr’s NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. The two attended International School in Egypt together. Johnson was team manager for the hoops squad Kerr captained. Not kidding. As Grimm says of Johnson, “I learn something new about Johnson every day. I think she teaches sky diving, too.”

Call Cal

“Opium” at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is getting a refresh overhaul from the great comedy director, actor and writer Cal McCrystal. You recognize McCrystal’s touches on “Atomic Saloon Show,” the other Spiegelworld production he’s written. McCrystal says he will be returning to the states from the U.K. next month. He says he can’t yet reveal details of the new show, other than, “It’s going to be sexier and funnier.” Our one request, please keep Captain Kunton’s “Sexy Diablo” number.

Open house!

The departure of Hologram Houston (the Whitney Houston hologram show, we should say) has created an opening at Harrah’s Showroom. The venue has drawn attention from some well-known artists, in Vegas and internationally. Keep an eye on this place.

Cool Hang Alert

Always a worthy Cool Hang on the Strip, Rhythm & Riffs at Mandalay Bay pops with The Limit on Saturday and again Monday, Swipe Right on Sunday, and Indie Florentino on Thursday and Friday. Roxy Gunn Project has also been in the club’s rotation. Hours are 10 p.m.-2 a.m., no cover. Enjoy the dance floor, or if you will, Groove Deck.

