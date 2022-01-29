Jerry Lewis classic ‘The Nutty Professor’ takes another run at Broadway

Sam Lewis, Jerry Lewis’ widow, says of “The Nutty Professor” stage show, “Jerry’s faith in this project made this happen.”

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2011 file photo released by Starz shows comedian Jerry Lewis speaking at the Encore Original premiere of "Method to the Madness of Jerry Lewis" in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Starz, Joe Kohen, File)

Jerry Lewis, left, and Michael Ross in one of the famous sight gags from the 1963 film classic "The Nutty Professor" (American Film Institute).

Comedian Jerry Lewis, appears in a scene from the 1963 film, "The Nutty Professor." (AP file photo)

Jerry Lewis spent the latter years of his life on a nutty idea. He yearned to bring his cinematic masterpiece to Broadway.

Lewis kick-started the process, developing “The Nutty Professor” in a stage run in Nashville a decade ago. The project halted in the months after composer and co-producer Marvin Hamlisch died in August 2012. Lewis himself passed away in August 2017. The pandemic created another roadblock in the show’s revival.

But Lewis’ family; Hamlisch’s widow, Terre Blaire; and lyricist co-producer Rupert Holmes have reset the musical “The Nutty Professor.” The musical is again being showcased, at the prestigious Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine from July 1-Aug. 6.

The production follows “The Cher Show,” a new production based on the superstar’s life, and precedes the world premiere of “Mr. Holland’s Opus: The New Musical” at the theater (for information, go to ogunquitplayhouse.org).

“The Nutty Professor” marks Hamlisch’s final work, and was also the last production Lewis ever directed.

“We are so excited this is finally coming to fruition,” Lewis’ widow, Sam Lewis, said Thursday. “Jerry’s faith in this project made this happen.”

The musical revives the 1963 film starring Lewis as nerdish professor Julius Kelp and the slick, suave Buddy Love. The show has been listed as No. 99 on the American Film Institute’s 100 Funniest American Movies of all time.

Lewis said the new show will be cast over the next month or so.

Jerry Lewis, Hamlisch and Holmes led the production into Tennessee Performing Arts Center for a brief run July-August 2012, premiering just two weeks before Hamlisch’s death. The production team returned to the show for a reading in December 2019, but the show’s development stopped when COVID hit.

Finally, the show is being created as a tryout for Broadway theater operators. The goal has always been for the show to play the Great White Way.

“What we are hoping for are friendly reviews and packed houses,” said family representative Sean McClenahan, who has been working on the show throughout its resurrection. “It’s a classic labor of love.”

Lewis is confident the world will again embrace Professor Kelp, and even fall for Love’s smarm and charm.

“We really feel like this has a strong chance of going to Broadway,” Lewis said. “We hope it will give more generations a chance to see Jerry’s work.”

