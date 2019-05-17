61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Jerry Lewis estate ready for Las Vegas auction amid confusion

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2019 - 6:33 am
 

Let’s cut to the quick: The home belonged to Jerry Lewis. The jewelry and fine art did not.

The Las Vegas estate Lewis called home from 1982 until his death in August 2017 is again for sale. Real estate investor Jane Popple has listed the home for $1.8 million, with a public auction set for 1 p.m. May 25-27. An open house is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Popple bought the house for $1.2 million from Sam Lewis, Jerry Lewis’ widow, closing the sale June 30. The estate was the family home for 35 years and was where the couple’s daughter, Danielle, grew up.

The online listing for the estate’s upcoming sale and flyers and signs related to the auction have sparked concern among Lewis’ family. The information also has led to some confusion among those interested in the property.

Originally, the sign placed behind the gate and near the entrance of the house, and also displayed around town, read, “Jerry Lewis Real Estate Auction Forced Sale,” with, “Plus Contents Rolls-Royce, Fine Art and Fine Jewelry.”

Within hours of the sign being placed at the Lewis home, family member and Las Vegas attorney Sean McClenahan — who also grew up in the home and was raised as one of Lewis’ own sons — asked that the wording be changed. It was, and now reads, “Former Jerry Lewis Home Real Estate Auction.”

The term “Forced” was eradicated — this was never a forced sale, as the Lewis family and Popple reiterate — with other items listed as “current owners contents.”

Popple said the original message was a miscommunication between the auction company and the printer who created the sign. “I didn’t like it, and I know the family didn’t, either.”

Azi Williams, who represents Real Estate Resolution Corp. and is helping to stage the home’s sale, said Thursday it was indeed a snag in communication that led to the errant messaging.

When asked how such an error could have occured, Williams said, “That’s a good question. I’d have to find out exactly what happened. When there was a mistake in the wording, they had the signs redone with the correct wording, which was approved by the attorney representing the Lewis family (McClenahan).”

Sam Lewis has declined to speak on the record about the upcoming auction. McClenahan has been enlisted to present the family’s thoughts.

“It must be noted that this is NOT a Lewis Family auction, nor one authorized by the family,” McClenahan said in a text message Thursday. “On behalf of the family, I have requested that both Ms. Popple and the auction company stop using Mr. Lewis’ name to promote this auction. She is free to use the wording ‘Former home of…,’ as it is true, it was his home.”

The Real Estate Resolution Corp.website’s listing for the items up for auction refers to the property as the “Former Jerry Lewis Home.” In smaller print, after “Contents,” the site lists items never owned by Lewis, including the work of such world-renowned artists as Picasso, Norman Rockwell, Peter Max, Claude Monet and Paul Cezanne.

Watches also are listed: Rolex, Cartier, Breitling among those specified. Many jewelry items set with precious stones also are on the list.

Williams said he understood that the juxtaposition of those items under Lewis’ name could be confusing and that Popple had furnished the full list.

“We’re going to have to get that cleaned up,” Williams said. “We will revisit the site and make sure it is worded correctly.”

Popple says, “I’m not a techie, and I haven’t even seen the website. I don’t even know how to call it up.”

Sam Lewis confirmed that none of those items was left in the home after she sold the property. Danielle Lewis said, “My mom, when she moved out, had left a couple of my dad’s shirts that he wore, a couple of signed pictures and portraits. The master bedroom furniture, that was his.”

McClenahan added, “Anything that Ms. Popple is selling now are items that she requested be left in the home because she was such a huge fan (i.e., photographs); old furniture that was going to be donated to Goodwill; or items that never belonged to Mr. Lewis.”

The Rolls-Royce is of particular interest on the list that remains on the auction flyer and website. That vehicle was listed because Popple had planned to buy a Rolls-Royce and include it separately in the auction. “It’s not coming to the auction,” she said.

Popple further explained that the fine-art collection is her own. She said she is an avid collector with about 200 lithographs. She noted that less than half of that collection will be displayed and sold separately. The jewelry belongs to a friend of Popple’s, and it, too, is being offered independent of the home sale.

Popple previously has purchased high-profile property. She bought Ted Binion’s estate on Palomino Lane in 2017 and singer Juan Gabriel’s estate on Pinto Lane in 2014 and has since sold both — Binion’s in March and Gabriel’s in October. The real estate investor lives in a separate estate in Rancho Circle.

Among the items listed in the former Lewis home that once belonged to the entertainment legend are the master bedroom set mentioned by Danielle Lewis; between 21 and 25 newly framed photos and paintings; books from his personal collection; CDs and videotapes with DVD and VCR players; and a few shirts and metal filing cabinets.

“Tell the family not to worry, I’m not going to let anyone do anyone to do anything stupid,” Popple said. “I’m just trying to sell the property.

Sam Lewis moved on July 1 from the home she shared with her husband for more than 35 years. The family oversaw a public auction of Lewis’ estate this past June, selling the majority of his personal belongings and movie memorabilia.

Danielle Lewis briefely visited the home Thursday for a video shoot at the front gate. She has no plans to attend this weekend’s open house. “Probably not,” she said, chuckling. “It’s not really my business.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1on Instagram.

Entertainment Videos
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4DX movie experience at Red Rock
4DX movie experience during a demo reel at Red Rock. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What To Do On May The 4th
There are plenty of events going on May the 4th this year around Las Vegas. Celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day all at once. The Rogue Toys, the 501st, Rebel Legion and Millennium Fandom Bar are all hosting fun events to help celebrate your geek-dom. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Water Sports Introduces New Attraction At Lake Las Vegas
Las Vegas Water Sports will debut its new aqua park attraction at Lake Las Vegas Days this weekend. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Making the Space Invader at Greene St. Kitchen in Las Vegas
Lysa Huerta, pastry cook at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms in Las Vegas, starts with angel food cake, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and strawberry sorbet to create a space creature engulfed in flashing lights and swirling mists. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Pools
The M, Park MGM and NoMad are just a few great pools in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jose Andres explains Iberico pork
(Al Mancini/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Inside Life is Beautiful
Craig Asher Nyman explains how Life is Beautiful festival is booked and talks about this year's line-up. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America Pops Up In Vegas
Tattoo'd America, a new pop-up attraction on the Linq Promenade, had their grand opening Friday. The attraction is dedicate to the culture of tattoos. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Jose Andres gets key to the Strip
Chef Jose Andres was presented with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip and a proclamation declaring April 26 Jose Andres Day in Clark County by County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Friday. The ceremony took place at his restaurant Bazaar Meat in the SLS Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sadelle’s in Las Vegas makes a grilled cheese with an inverted bagel
Michael Vargas, executive sous chef at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas, inverts an everything bagel and grills it with Swiss, cheddar and Muenster cheeses to make the Inverted Bagel Grilled Cheese. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures
Kassandra Lopez at Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Prime rib is carved tableside at Lawry’s The Prime Rib in Las Vegas
Dave Simmons, executive chef of Lawry’s The Prime in Las Vegas, which plans special cuts for National Prime Rib Day, demonstrates the restaurant’s service from rolling tableside carving carts. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making gluten-free pizza at Good Pie in Las Vegas
Good Pie owner/pizzaiola Vincent Rotolo makes his gluten-free pizza.
Rockabilly fans enjoy Las Vegas weather poolside
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender runs Thursday, April 18th through Sunday, April 21st with a huge car show on Saturday featuring The Reverend Horton Heat, The Delta Bombers and The Coasters. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brownie sundae at VegeNation in Las Vegas is completely vegan
Donald Lemperle, chef/owner of VegeNation in Las Vegas and nearby Henderson, NV, makes his sundae with ice cream made with coconut and almond milks, a brownie made with coconut flour and oil and organic sugar and cacao, and fresh fruit. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Taste of the Town: Henderson Booze District
Those who like to support local businesses and sample local products will find the best concentration in an unlikely spot: a Henderson industrial park.
Founder of Las Vegas theater talks about a favorite play
Ann Marie Pereth, founder of A Public Fit Theatre Company, speaks to the Review-Journal about which play she would see every day if only given one option. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N interactive exhibit
The new exhibit features original and recreated props and plenty of interactive features. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST