Jerry Lewis’ former Las Vegas estate still on the market

Less than two months after attracting a $2.5 million bid, Jerry Lewis’ former home is being offered for $1.6 million.

The former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Jane Popple bought the property from his widow and is auctioning off the items left behind, including books and pictures, and selling the house later this month. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The back view of the former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Jane Popple bought the property from his widow and is auctioning off the items left behind, including books and pictures, and selling the house later this month. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The backyard of the former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Jane Popple bought the property from his widow and is auctioning off the items left behind, including books and pictures, and selling the house later this month. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Remember when Jerry Lewis’ former Las Vegas estate commanded a $2.5 million bid at an auction in May?

Well, forget that.

The home remains on the market and for nearly $1 million below that bid. The estate currently is being offered for $1.6 million. This, less than two months after an unidentified bidder offered $2.5 million during a live auction of the home on May 25.

The estate’s seller, Jane Popple, said Monday afternoon that she had not reviewed a formal bid from the May 25 auction. The listing agent, Ilana Shapiro of Prominent Realty Group, said she understood no formal offer had been issued related to the $2.5 million offer. Shapiro also said that she understood the prospective buyer could not qualify financially to purchase the home.

Popple and Shapiro referred questions about the specific identity of the prospective bidder to Azi Williams of Real Estate Resolution Corp., who conducted the auction. Efforts to reach William for comment on Monday were unsuccessful.

At the time of the auction, which ran May 25-27, the home at 1701 Waldman Ave. listed for $1.8 million. Jerry Lewis’ widow, Sam Lewis, sold the estate to Popple for $1.2 million on June 30, 2018.

The estate is in the city’s historic Scotch 80s residential district. Also up for bid was a high volume of fine art and jewelry that was not part of the Lewis estate, but owned by Popple and also a friend of hers who is an avid collector.

Popple and Williams were the focus of concerns from that flyers, posters and the website promoting the sale indicated all of the items once belonged to the legendary entertainer. The auction house ordered new flyers and posters printed to clear up the confusion.

Jerry and Sam Lewis lived in the estate for 35 years. It was the childhood home of the couple’s daughter, Danielle.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contacthim at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.