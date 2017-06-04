ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Kats

Jerry Lewis hospitalized with infection, to be released ‘soon’

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2017 - 6:06 pm
 

Entertainment legend Jerry Lewis was hospitalized Friday night with a urinary tract infection, a family spokeswoman said today.

Lewis is expected to be released soon, possibly as early as today. He has been treated with antibiotics his condition is not considered serious.

Lewis, 91, is currently preparing for a pair of film projects. His most recent stage performances in Las Vegas were in October at the South Point Showroom.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like