Jerry Lewis hospitalized with infection, to be released ‘soon’

Jerry Lewis performs during the final show of his run at the South Point, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Entertainment legend Jerry Lewis was hospitalized Friday night with a urinary tract infection, a family spokeswoman said today.

Lewis is expected to be released soon, possibly as early as today. He has been treated with antibiotics his condition is not considered serious.

Lewis, 91, is currently preparing for a pair of film projects. His most recent stage performances in Las Vegas were in October at the South Point Showroom.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.