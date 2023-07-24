86°F
Kats

Jerry Seinfeld signs on for a half-dozen more dates at Caesars

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2023 - 6:25 am
 
FILE - This July 17, 2019 file photo shows Jerry Seinfeld at the "Comedians In Cars Getting Cof ...
FILE - This July 17, 2019 file photo shows Jerry Seinfeld at the "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee," photo call in Beverly Hills, Calif. Publisher Simon & Schuster announced that Seinfeld will release a book of comedy on October 6. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

The Colosseum’s top stand-up is back for a half-dozen shows this year as he surpasses his 20th anniversary at the venue.

Jerry Seinfeld is set to return April 12-13, Aug. 9-10 and Sept. 6-7, 2024. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, along with Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, have access to a presale beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Limited tickets are available for Seinfeld’s performances this Friday and Saturday, his final Las Vegas shows this year.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

