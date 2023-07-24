Jerry Seinfeld signs up for more Strip shows

The Emmy-winning comedian is returning to town for a six-pack of shows set for next year.

Jerry Seinfeld, seen in Beverly Hills, Calif., in July 2019. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Fred Armisen leads a tour at Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 23, 2023 (The Vox Agency)

Fred Armisen is shown with punk-rock icons Rob Ruckus and Damian Abraham in a poto opp in the replica Pennywise garage space at Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 23, 2023 (The Vox Agency)

The Colosseum’s top stand-up is back for a half-dozen shows this year as he surpasses his 20th anniversary at the venue.

Jerry Seinfeld is set to return April 12-13, Aug. 9-10 and Sept. 6-7, 2024. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, along with Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, have access to a presale beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Limited tickets are available for Seinfeld’s performances this Friday and Saturday, his final Las Vegas shows this year.

Seinfeld performed and unannounced set at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in September 2019. The stand-up vet was sharp as he worked on material for his Colosseum act.

“We are all here. We all made it out, to the same place at the same time tonight, and that is an achievement,” Seinfeld said. “I feel like you know me. You know that I can be anywhere else in the world tonight! But I’m here, because I had nothing better to do. Tonight is all just a lot of people who have gone to great efforts so we can all kill some time.”

He’s a punk

Fred Armisen led his tour of the Punk Rock Museum on Sunday, and joined Rob Ruckus and Damian Abraham in the museum’s mock-up Pennywise rehearsal garage space.

Armisen then took over Triple Down Saloon, connected to the museum space, for an unbilled set that included “Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones and “Fistfight In The Parking Lot” by the fictional punk band Crisis of Conformity. The original lineup of Armisen, Bill Hader, Dave Grohl and Ashton Kutcher blew up a wedding reception, reuniting after 20 years, in an infamous 2010 “SNL” sketch.

“It was a simple, one-man show,” Triple Down proprietor P Moss said Monday. “He mixed in several songs that required audience interaction. It was a lot of fun and everyone had a great time.” Insiders report one of those audience-participation songs was not “Sweet Caroline.’

Dam, what a show

On the topic of punk rockers and punk-related behavior …

”Billy Idol: State Line,” the concert film from his show at Hoover Dam on April 8, is scheduled to be released this fall. Idol performed two sets at the Dam, a project to draw attention to the region’s severe draught conditions.

Longtime Idol counterpart and guitar great Steve Stevens played both sets, the first an acoustic show and the second plugged in with special guests Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols, Generation Sex) and Tony Kanal (No Doubt).

Idol’s show was the first of its kind at Hoover Dam, and it seems it hasn’t been pursued for a residency production. Just 250 folks attended, jumping into the deep end by purchasing ticket packages with luxury accommodations at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. The ticket-resort bundles ran $1,500 and $2,200 for what seems a once-ever experience.

Von’s Vegas encore

Less than a month ago, Theo Von wiped out four shows at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas (two scheduled, two more added). We understand he could have sold out a midnight performance if there was enough time to plan.

The hot-selling stand-up and podcast host has now announced his first performances at Resorts World Theater on Oct. 27-28, going on sale 10 a.m. Friday (hit rwlasvegas/entertainment or Theovon.com/tour for intel).

Von’s immensely popular ‘This Past Weekend” and “King and the Sting” podcasts have been primary reasons for his popularity. His new comedy special “Regular People” is streaming on Netflix.

Cable call to Laughlin

Larry the Cable Guy’s persona hearkens to a time when most TV viewers still subscribed to cable TV. Maybe Laughlin is still in that demo. Whatever, the still-popular stand-up plays The Edge Pavilion at Edgewater Casino Resort on Dec. 2. Tickets are on sale 10 am. Thursday at Ticketmaster.com.

He’s also magic

Comic, singer and actor Rodney Carrington usually headliners David Copperfield Theater on the rare occasions Copperfield vacates the place. Carrington returns to the MGM Grand venue Dec. 7-9 and 14-16. Tickets are on sale 10 am. Friday at mgmgrand.com.

Carrington is one of the top 10 highest grossing touring comics over the past two decades, per an MGM Grand release. He’s popular with the NFR crowd, and the first set of dates conveniently coincides with the rodeo’s opening weekend.

Cool Hang Alert

The great pianist and singer Nicholas Cole is celebrating his fifth anniversary at Italian American Club’s lounge at 6 ppl.m. Wednesday through Sunday. IAC is coming back ater a 10-day “dark,” for its annual deep cleaning and staff vacation. Cole is planing a greatest-hits tribute to the late Tony Bennett. No cover. Try the veal, for real.

