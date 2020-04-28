‘Jersey Boys’ companies worldwide unite online

Travis Cloer has taken his “Sherry” concept to the next level with 275 actors from 16 “Jersey Boys” companies worldwide taking part in a singalong.

Members of the international "Jersey Boys" casts are shown singing "Who Loves You" as part of an online reunion of "Jersey Boys" companies. (AnRo YouTube)

Members of the Las Vegas casts of "Jersey Boys" are shown singing "Who Loves You" as part of an international online reunion of "Jersey Boys" companies. (AnRo YouTube)

Members of the international "Jersey Boys" casts are shown singing "Who Loves You" as part of an online reunion of "Jersey Boys" companies. (AnRo YouTube)

Travis Cloer’s singalong is on a world tour.

The longtime member of the “Jersey Boys” Las Vegas cast has inspired a new version of the Four Seasons hit “Who Loves You.” The song and accompanying video are posted on the AnRo YouTube page and serve as a widespread message of appreciation to those who risk their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 8, Cloer reassembled his former “Jersey Boys” Las Vegas castmates Erich Bergen, Deven May and Jeff Leibow for a virtual performance of “Sherry.” The project inspired Richard Hester and Sara Schmidt to expand the effort to every “Jersey Boys” production around the world.

That’s 275 actors from 16 “Jersey Boys” companies worldwide, including the Vegas performers.

Hester was production manager of the Las Vegas production. Cloer worked with Schmidt in the Broadway company, before Cloer moved to Vegas to portray Frankie Valli for eight years until the show closed at the Paris Theater in September 2016.

Cloer, Hester and Schmidt went to work soon after “Sherry” was posted.

Hester contacted cast members, many of whom lived overseas. They collected the original track to the song furnished by music director Ron Melrose and sent them to each singer. Schmidt (in California) and Hester (in New York) coordinated the videos, then sent them to Cloer for editing.

Cloer was working on the final piece at 5 a.m. Tuesday, just hours before posting the video. He has been involved in several projects since being sidelined by the pandemic. Just before the shutdown, he released the album “Here’s Travis Cloer,” he has hosted a series on Facebook called “QuaranTunes,” and he and his family colored their driveway with chalk for a time-lapse video. Their message was “Stay Safe With Love.”

“For me, I don’t think I could sit still and not sing and perform in some way,” Cloer says. “It’s just who I am, it’s in my blood and it comes out even more in times of crisis.”

Union goes blue

The AMF Local 369 musicians’ union has launched “A Musical Minute” video series, premiering last Friday and then running on Tuesdays and Fridays, on the @AMFLocal369LV Facebook page and the Pro Musicians Care YouTube page.

The videos are still posted, with piano virtuoso Phil Fortenberry leading off the series last week and the beautiful harpist Kim Glennie up now. Trumpet ace Gil Kaupp of Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns posts Friday.

The project is part of the #VegasGoesBlue campaign to support health care workers and first responders. Many familiar faces in this lineup, already.

