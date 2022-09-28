Jimmy Buffett postpones Vegas shows over health concerns

Jimmy Buffett’s team announced Wednesday, “Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year.”

Singer Jimmy Buffett performs during the renaming event of the Miami Dolphins NFL football stadium in Miami, Florida May 8, 2009. The Dolphins Stadium will be renamed LandShark Stadium. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Singer Jimmy Buffett, shown in this undated promotional photo, has called off his shows at MGM Grand Garden on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 because of health reasons. He's due back March 4 and March 11. (Review-Journal file)

Jimmy Buffett is finished performing in 2022, a decision that wipes out two upcoming shows at MGM Grand Garden.

Health concerns have prompted Buffett to move his Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 Las Vegas performances to March 4 and March 11, respectively.

Buffett’s team posted on social media: “Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year. On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.”

Buffett’s statement further informs that tickets for the MGM Grand shows will be honored for the new dates. Fans have 30 days to request a refund from the point of purchase.

The MGM shows were two of three that will be rescheduled. His performance at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego has been moved to a date to be announced. Shows at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Oct. 10, and Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho, have been canceled with no return date.

