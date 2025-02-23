Jimmy Kimmel, a talk-show icon, says, ‘I’ll never be at Letterman’s level’

Jimmy Kimmel readies himself to walk the red carpet at the Power of Love gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guillermo Rodriguez, left, and Jimmy Kimmel, pose together as they walk the red carpet at the Power of Love gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jimmy Kimmel attached a vanity plate on his first car that read “L8NITE.” His 18th birthday cake also read “L8 NITE,” and he wore a “Late Night With David Letterman” letter jacket at his birthday party.

In the 23rd year of hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on ABC, Kimmel is approaching Letterman’s tenure as a late-night icon. But he won’t hear of it.

“You are never at the level of David Letterman,” Kimmel said during the red- (or, pink-) carpet walk at the 28th annual Keep Memory Alive Power of Love at MGM Grand Garden Arena. “I will never be there. There will never be another David Letterman.”

Kimmel joined Top Rank Boxing founder Bob Arum and his wife, Lovee, as the night’s honorees on a very Vegas gala.

Kimmel, a Kenny Guinn Middle School and Clark High School grad and UNLV alum, had several family and friends in the crowd.

Asked how it felt to be honored as one of Las Vegas’ favorite sons, Kimmel said, “I don’t now if I am one of Las Vegas’ favorite sons. But I am one of my mother’s favorite two sons. Probably the second favorite, to be honest.”

The Arums have been Ruvo Center supporters from its inception. Bob Arum has been promoting fights for about 60 years, and his Top Rank company is headquartered here. He remembers well when big-ticket boxing cards were the city’s major-league sporting events.

“I’ve seen Las Vegas grow from a gambling town that had great entertainment to now being a city recognized worldwide for sports — all sports,” Arum said. “Isn’t it great? Who would have believed we’d have a professional football team, an NHL team, (a( baseball team coming and I’m sure the NBA on its way. We will have everything in this town.”

About 1,500 movers, shakers and supporters turned out for the event. Billy Crystal, Earth Wind & Fire, Judge Judy Sheindlin, recording star Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Anthony Anderson (TV’s “Black-Ish”), Jeff “The Roastmaster General” Ross, Jason Bateman and Kristen Bell were among those who turned out for the gala.

The annual event raises funds and awareness for the diagnosis and treatment for individuals and families living with Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body, frontotemporal and other dementias; Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease, multiple system atrophy and other movement disorders; and multiple sclerosis.

Cool Hang Alert

We are amped — amped, I tell you! — for the annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation/birthday show and shave, 6 to 11 p.m. March 3 at The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center. Damian Costa is the proprietor and our partner. Kenny Davidson is music director once again, co-hosting the show with Kelly Clinton-Holmes.

Many singers, a magician or six, a star comic being led in by the cast of an adult revue, a legend — like a real legend — in for the actual shave.

It’s a whole thing, $20 suggested donation (a mere pittance). Details to follow. This is a kickoff for the shaving event at New York-New York from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16. Go to stbaldricks.org, search “Kats,” to get involved.

