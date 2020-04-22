Jimmy Kimmel: ‘Carolyn Goodman should resign’ after CNN interview

It didn’t take long for one of Las Vegas’s favorite sons to weigh in on Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s ill-fated interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN.

Anderson Cooper reacts during an interview with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during an interview on CNN. (CNN)

Late-night TV host called for Goodman to step down. Like, today.

The @mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman should resign before lunch arrives today. She is an embarrassment to my hometown. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 22, 2020

Kimmel tweeted, “The @mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman should resign before lunch arrives today. She is an embarrassment to my hometown.”

That post hit social media just after Goodman’s interview, during which she repeated her endorsement of opening Las Vegas in the face the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the interview, Kimmel also tweeted (while tagging her account and that of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority), “Dear Las @Vegas. It would appear that your@mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman is dangerously misguided. I am not easily shocked anymore, but the interview she is doing with @andersoncooper @cnn right now is bonkers.”

Through a representative, Kimmel declined further comment, referring back to his Twitter posts. The rep said he was not sure if Kimmel would address Goodman’s interview in tonight’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” broadcast.

It appears the mayor of Las Vegas got hold of all the drink tickets before quarantine. pic.twitter.com/EaxTRQnAuE — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) April 22, 2020

Later this afternoon, Kimmel’s TV cast mate and family member “Cousin Sal” Iacono posted a clip of the interview, “The mayor of Las Vegas got hold of all the drink tickets before quarantine.”

Iacono posted a two-minute segment, part of which was Cooper asking Goodman if she would be “sitting in casinos every night” during the pandemic. “First of all, I have a family,” Goodman says in response. Kimmel re-tweeted that post.

The 52-year-old Kimmel attended Clark High School and UNLV. He taped a week of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” at Zappos Theater last April, and most recently attended the Power of Love Gala on March 7 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

