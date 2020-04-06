Jimmy Kimmel, Lady Gaga in coronavirus support event

Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon co-host the major television event and virtual concert, set for 5-7 p.m. Pacific time April 18.

Crisis begets unity. Case in point: Network TV’s top three late-night talk-show hosts and a superstar Las Vegas Strip headliner are bringing “One World: Together at Home.”

Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon co-host the major television event and virtual concert, set for 5 to 7 p.m. Pacific time April 18. The worldwide, all-star concert is scheduled to run across ABC, NBC and CBS and several international online platforms. Lady Gaga, a leading headliner at Park Theater, is on board, lending her name and influence as curator.

Kimmel, of course, grew up in Las Vegas and operates his namesake comedy club at the Linq Promenade.

The lineup, listed alphabetically by first names: Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Stevie Wonder and the cast of “Sesame Street.”

The event is organized by Global Citizen, which has already raised $35 million in online donations (find information and the full lineup of online providers at globalcitizen.org).

The special is designed to support the efforts of health care workers and the World Health Organization and aid in the fight to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. From the website: “The virtual broadcast will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19, as well as celebrating and supporting the brave front-line health care workers around the world who are doing incredible, life-saving work.”

