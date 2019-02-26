Jimmy Kimmel offering free tickets to Vegas show tapings

Host Jimmy Kimmel appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2017. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP file)

Jimmy Kimmel is offering free tickets to tapings of his late-night talk show in Las Vegas in the first week of April.

Kimmel told his audience Monday that that tickets for all shows running April 1-5 at a yet-t0-be announced venue would be available online at kimmelinvegas.com.

That link defaults to the 1Iota ticket website, where visitors can register (if they haven’t already) and sign up to be placed on a waiting list for any of the dates. The listed arrival time is 3:30 p.m. for each taping. Kimmel’s tapings in Los Angeles are also free and available on 1Iota.

Kimmel is opening Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at Linq Promenade this spring, though it is not confirmed the club will be ready to possibly stage his talk show in April. It is expected he will broadcast from a Caesars Entertainment property, as Caesars owns Linq Promenade and is partners in the club.

Kimmel has never aired his talk show from Las Vegas, his hometown and where he graduated from Clark High School and attended UNLV.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.