Jimmy Kimmel to park politics during Las Vegas event

Jimmy Kimmel is shown at the "It's No Joke" Project ALS fundraiser for Joey Porrello, Kimmel's godson, at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at Linq Promenade on Friday, May 27. 2023. (Steve Spatafore)

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t going to go there, when he’s here, next weekend. The late-night TV star is more sentimental than political in his return to Las Vegas next weekend.

“I won’t even mention politics at the event,” Kimmel said during a phone chat, ahead of the 28th annual Power of Love Gala, set for Saturday night at MGM Grand Garden Arena. “Regardless of what color hat people are wearing, everyone there is donating to a great cause. I appreciate that. I’m not going to make them uncomfortable.”

Kimmel’s political views are well-known. President Donald Trump has been, and remains, a favorite subject of evisceration in his “Jimmy Kimmel Live” monologues.

But we agree there is a time and place for political and social commentary. For Kimmel, being honored at your hometown’s biggest annual charity gala is not the time. The event is the leading fundraiser for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas (pricing and support intel at keepmemoryalive.org).

Kimmel has toured the Ruvo Center, and has also had family members treated at the facility. “It’s such a great place, an important place, and something Las Vegas can be proud to have in their town.”

Some highlights from my recent phone chat with the Kenny Guinn Middle School and Clark High grad, and UNLV alum:

A big dang deal: “I’ve been thinking about it a lot. It is a big deal,” Kimmel says. “It almost feels like I’m coming to my own funeral. I mean that in a good way. I mean that in a Mark Twain kind of way.”

He will feel mahvelous: Billy Crystal among those honoring Kimmel, joined by an array of stars including Earth Wind & Fire, Anthony Anderson (“Black-Ish”), “The Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross and Kristen Bell (“The Good Place,” “Nobody Wants This”). Kimmel reminisces, “The idea that Billy Crystal would fly to Vegas to be part of something honoring me is something that I never imagined might happen when I was in the back of my parents’ Chevy Impala station wagon, listening to ‘You Look Marvelous’ whenever it came on the radio.” The video is worth an online search, if only to unearth Crystal’s timeless Sammy Davis Jr. Impression.

“The Roastmaster” has free reign: A couple of weeks ago I ran into Ross at Siegel’s Bagelmania the day Joey Chestnut won the World Bagel Eating Contest (weird anywhere, except Las Vegas). He said he was already eager to roast Kimmel. The honoree is ready to be skewed. “I would never tell Jeff what to do, and I’m open to anything. I understand that when you ask someone like Jeff to roast you, you are going to get roasted, and you must be prepared for that,” Kimmel says. “I give him no guard rails, and it’ll be proper people see[ing] me get a little roasting.”

He’s musing about post-“Live” future: Kimmel told People in February 2024 that he is under contract at ABC for “a little more than two years,” without confirming if he’ll extend. Currently he says, “I’ve stopped talking about my contract because there’s no point to it,” he says. “I do have a couple of fun and exciting projects I’m working on in Las Vegas that I’m not ready to talk about. Whenever I think about doing something, it’s almost always the first place I think about doing it.”

Laughs, and also music: “It’s going to be a fun night, a funny night and a meaningful night,” Kimmel says. “I love Earth Wind & Fire, so I’m really excited to see them. My band, Cleto and the Cletones, are coming out, we’ll have some surprises that even I don’t know about.”

Sadly, one figure cannot make it: “I only wish Cook E. Jarr could have been a part of it,” Kimmel says, of the Las Vegas lounge legend who died last month at age 83. “That would have really completed it for me.”

A time to serve

The Power of Love live-auction items are reliably noteworthy, in a “Who can afford to pay $50K for dinner with Gronk?” sort of way. Among this year’s live-auction items is tennis (or pickleball) lessons from Stefanie Graf and Andre Agassi. This is a one-hour lesson. Opening bid is $150K. These two are exceptionally good at the pickleball (a surprise to nobody), which we learned when watching them in action a few months ago at the Plaza. Their acumen will be on full display.

PickleBall Slam 3

The Graf-Agassi team is pitted against Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard in Pickleball Slam 3: Duel – duel, I tell you! — In the Desert. The competition for the $1 million prize starts at 1 p.m. at Michelob Ultra Arena. We’re wagering on the Vegas tandem.

Tease this …

Beyoncé posted a shot of herself on IG Friday, wearing a negligee-fashioned stage outfit that seems spun of gold. “Love is the only gold,” she writes. The @vegas IG account, the official VisitVegas.com platform, posted, “I love you,” and a heart. We distill that this might be a forecast of at least one date at Allegiant Stadium on her upcoming “Cowboy Carter Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour. She played Allegiant twice in ‘23 …

Cool Hang Alert

El Cortez has spruced up its act, and an act we like a lot, Michael Nugent, is at the hotel-casino’s lounge at 5 p.m. Wednesdays. He’s superior. Get there. And, no cover.

