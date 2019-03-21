"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. Pacific time. The show is originating from Las Vegas, at Zappos Theater, from April 1-5. (ABC/Randy Holmes)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. Pacific time. The show is originating from Las Vegas, at Zappos Theater, from April 1-5. (ABC/Randy Holmes)

The Kardashians and The Killers are joining “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in a couple weeks.

Separately.

Kimmel’s team has announced the first set of guests for his shows airing from Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood from April 1-5. Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian represent the reality show phenomenon. Las Vegas rockers The Killers, Colosseum at Caesars Palace superstar Celine Dion, rock legend James Taylor (promoting his run at the Colosseum beginning April 17), comic actress Tiffany Haddish, comic actors Kevin Hart and Seth Rogan, and Kaos Nightclub at the Palms headliner Marshmello with Chvrches are also set to appear.

Kimmel visited Linq Promenade on the Strip over the weekend, joined by his Aunt Chippy and sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez, to pre-tape a segment for the Vegas shows. Kimmel took a tour of his under-construction Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, across from Brooklyn Bowl, which is expected to be open by June.

Kimmel has also reportedly been visiting residency shows on and off the Strip, and his team has been canvassing the city for only-in-Vegas settings and individuals.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live,” which airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC, is originating from Las Vegas, Kimmel’s hometown, for the first time. Zappos Theater will be set at its 4,200-seat capacity for the five shows. Tickets are free, and available at www.kimmelinvegas.com.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.