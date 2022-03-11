‘Joel proved us all wrong’: Exec who brought Penn & Teller to Vegas dies at 70

Joel Fischman, who originally booked Penn Teller at Bally’s in 1993, died Thursday morning of cancer in Las Vegas. He was 70.

The man who brought one of the most famous headlining acts ever to Las Vegas has died.

Joel Fischman, who originally booked Penn & Teller at Bally’s in 1993, died Thursday morning of cancer in Las Vegas. He was 70.

Fischman also helped broker the magic duo’s deal at the Rio in 2001, and was a consulting producer of Penn & Teller’s production show until his passing.

“Without Joel Fischman, there would be no Penn & Teller in Las Vegas,” the duo’s manager, Glenn Alai, said Thursday shortly after Fischman death. “The guys were saying, ‘We aren’t a casino act, and we aren’t a Las Vegas act,’ but Joel proved us all wrong.”

Alai said that Penn & Teller had planned to celebrate with Fischman on Saturday to mark the occasion of working together for 35 years.

Fischman was working at Trump Plaza in the mid-1980s and originally signed Penn & Teller as opening act for the Temptations and B.B. King. Fischman then moved to Bally’s, where he spend six years as vice president of entertainment. His move to bring Penn & Teller into the hotel’s Celebrity Theater at for recurring headlining performances eventually led to the P&T show at the Rio.

“Joel had the imagination to look at a pretentious little magic show in New York and see it as big-time entertainment,” Teller said in a statement Thursday. “He had to convince us to play Atlantic City in the 1980s and then when he came out to Las Vegas in the early ‘90s, he started talking to us about appearing at Bally’s. We were reluctant, again, and he said, ‘Are we going to have this same conversation again?!’

“He was smart and so innovative, which was very different for the casino entertainment business back then.”

While at Bally’s, in the early 1994, Fischman was also the first to sign long-running Luxor headliner Carrot Top to a showroom gig on the Strip. This was years before the prop comic opened at MGM Grand’s Hollywood Theatre (today’s David Copperfield Theater).

Also in his run at Bally’s, Fischman booked such acts as Paul Anka, Engelbert Humperdinck, Anne Murray and Liza Minnelli. One of his more inventive signings at Celebrity Theater was Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford in January 1995.

“All those who knew Joel Fischman at Caesars Entertainment are deeply saddened about his passing,” Caesars Entertainment President of Entertainment Jason Gastwirth said in a statement, noting Fischman’s long affiliation with Penn & Teller. “Joel was a great person who valued his friendships and genuinely cared about others. I am privileged to have worked with him for more than a decade, and will certainly miss him.”

In Atlantic City, Fischman reunited Tony Orlando and Dawn in Atlantic City in 1988, and also the 5th Dimension two years later. He was also VP of entertainment at Mandalay Bay from the hotel’s opening in 1998 through 2000.

Fischman signed the show “Chicago” at Mandalay Bay Theater, as the first production in what is now the home of “Michael Jackson One.” The executive brought in a wave of concerts, including Journey with Foreigner, the Eagles with Jackson Browne and Luciano Pavarotti. He also signed Bette Midler on New Year’s Eve 1999.

Fischman is forever memorialized at Bally’s, in the old Jubilee Theater, with a plaque that marks his award-winning career with the company: “Joel Fischman: Voted Best Vice President of Entertainment for Five Consecutive Years – 1992-1998.” Fischman is survived by his wife, Ellen; and children, Beth, Scott and Amy.

Details of a celebration of Fischman’s life and donations in his name are pending.

“No Joel means no Penn & Teller,” Penn Jillette said. “It’s that simple.”

Elvis (Costello) leaves the building

Elvis Costello and the Impostors’ show set for Sept. 3 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has been dropped. This was the final show on the band’s tour. A charity event interfered with the show’s schedule. Refunds at the original point of purchase, as is customary.

The ‘Hacks’ story

Wayne Newton is to be featured in the second season of “Hacks.” The HBO Max series stars Jean Smart as a veteran Las Vegas stand-up comedy headliner. Smart’s character, Deborah Vance, meets Newton at a UFC fight.

Vance had mentioned Newton in “Hacks” first season, when she complained about being tagged for excessive water use. The comedian called out, “Wayne Newton has five fountains!”

In an Entertainment Weekly story about the show’s second season, Smart said to Newton, “I hope it didn’t offend you that I made that remark … I’m assuming it didn’t, since you’re here!”

The season premieres in May, as Vance embarks on a national tour. Newton’s appearance is expected in the first episode. He says, “I’m such a fan of ‘Hacks,’ and especially Jean Smart. What a comic genius she is.”

Light it up

A switch to an 8 p.m. start has enlivened “iLuminate,” the glow-in-the-dark dance show at The Strat Theater. The show surpassed its 100th performance Sunday night. Ticket sales for Miral Kotb’s inspired, LED-infused presentation have improved since the show’s move from 10 p.m. to prime time. “iLuminate” also performed at halftime of Thursday’s Stanford-Arizona Pac-12 Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena. The arena fell dark for the performance. As it turned out, it was also lights out for the Cardinal …

Cool Hang Alert

Keyboard great and fashion plate) Yahz Chyld (legal name of Austin Lydell Patterson) is a regular at Onyx at Red Rock Resort, next from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. His soul-funk “Neon Black” show is Mandalay Bay’s Rhythm & Riffs from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. March 19. No cover, enjoy the groove and check out his shoes.

